Flaco the Owl Who Captured New Yorkers Hearts Dies in Collision with Bldg on UWS

He had never intended to escape, but when vandals cut through the thin mesh cage in where he spent most of his life in the Central Park Zoo, on Feb. 2, 2023, he fled and spent over a year in the wild.

But on Feb. 23, he was discovered on the pavement outside a building on W. 89th St. The Wild Bird Fund was called but he could not be saved. “The vandal who damaged Flaco’s exhibit jeopardized the safety of the bird and is ultimately responsible for his death,” the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement on Feb. 23 announcing his passing. “We are still hopeful that the NYPD, which is investigating the vandalism, will ultimately make an arrest.”

Officials at the WCS initially feared he would be unable to survive in the wild since he had spent most of 11 years in captivity. Initially, WCS tried to recapture him, worried that he would not be able to hunt and that the urban environment would pose many new dangers--from ingesting rat poison i his prey to getting hit by a vehicle or hitting a building or window.but he delighted bird watchers and average New Yorkers alike as he survived, staying mostly in Central Park, but occasionally roaming to perches in the East Village and on the Upper East Side.