Moped Maniac Nearly Runs Over Man—Then Punches Him & Friend Out, Killing One

Police are still seeking a maniacal moped driver who assaulted a 56-year-old man on the sidewalk at 43rd St and 9th Ave. began around 2:40 a.m. on July 23. A 38-year old man who then confronted the driver was knocked unconscious as well, and later died of his injuries. The moped driver remains at large.

| 29 Jul 2024 | 06:16
    Police have released the above image of moped-driving suspect sought in a July 23 Hell’s Kitchen assault, which left two men unconscious. One victim died on July 29, after six days in critical condition. ( Photo: NYPD)
    Rudy’s Bar & Grill, looking northeast up 9th Ave. ( Photo: Brian Berger)
    9th Avenue, looking south towards 43rd Street where the assault by a sidewalk-driving moped driver was wanted for assulting two men he slugged after an argument. One of the victims was in critical condition ( Photo: Brian Berger)
    Rudy’s Bar & Grill, famous for its beer and hot dog combo, looking southwest down 9th Ave. ( Photo: Brian Berger)

A moped driver knocked two men unconscious in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in the wee hours of July 23, cops said, with one later dying of his injuries on July 29.

The unidentified moped driver, who is still at large, is currently wanted on assault charges–although it is likely the pending charges will be upgraded following the death of one of his victims.

The incident went down shortly before 2:40 a.m. in front of Rudy’s Bar and Grill, located at 627 9th Ave., near the corner of 43rd St. Police say that the moped operator who was driving southbound on the sidewalk bumped into a 56-year-old man, and that a verbal dispute followed. The moped driver briefly drove away, before deciding to circle back and punching the 56-year-old in the face, knocking him out.

The unconscious man’s 38-year-old friend, later identified as Florian Oltmann, was sitting in a livery car parked nearby and got out to confront the moped driver. He was knocked unconscious and struck his head on the concrete sidewalk. Oltman was listed initially listed in critical condition in Bellevue Hospital but on July 29, cops announced Oltmann had died of his injuries.

The 56-year-old attack victim survived. He was rushed by EMS to Mt. Sinai West and listed in stable condition.

According to The Daily News, the 56-year-old victim was in town from Illinois on a business trip. His dead friend is a Brooklyn resident and an immigrant from Germany.

Police say that the moped driver then used his vehicle–which they specified was blackto flee to “parts unknown.” He was also wearing a black helmet and a white shirt. They have released surveillance images to the public.