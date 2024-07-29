Moped Maniac Nearly Runs Over Man—Then Punches Him & Friend Out, Killing One

A moped driver knocked two men unconscious in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in the wee hours of July 23, cops said, with one later dying of his injuries on July 29.

The unidentified moped driver, who is still at large, is currently wanted on assault charges–although it is likely the pending charges will be upgraded following the death of one of his victims.

The incident went down shortly before 2:40 a.m. in front of Rudy’s Bar and Grill, located at 627 9th Ave., near the corner of 43rd St. Police say that the moped operator who was driving southbound on the sidewalk bumped into a 56-year-old man, and that a verbal dispute followed. The moped driver briefly drove away, before deciding to circle back and punching the 56-year-old in the face, knocking him out.

The unconscious man’s 38-year-old friend, later identified as Florian Oltmann, was sitting in a livery car parked nearby and got out to confront the moped driver. He was knocked unconscious and struck his head on the concrete sidewalk. Oltman was listed initially listed in critical condition in Bellevue Hospital but on July 29, cops announced Oltmann had died of his injuries.

The 56-year-old attack victim survived. He was rushed by EMS to Mt. Sinai West and listed in stable condition.

According to The Daily News, the 56-year-old victim was in town from Illinois on a business trip. His dead friend is a Brooklyn resident and an immigrant from Germany.

Police say that the moped driver then used his vehicle–which they specified was black–to flee to “parts unknown.” He was also wearing a black helmet and a white shirt. They have released surveillance images to the public.