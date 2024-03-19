NYC DOT Launches $1 Million E-Bike Safety Campaign, In Bid To Curb Accidents And Deaths

Twenty-three of the 30 cyclists killed last year in New York City were using e-bikes, according to NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, who unveiled a $1 million e-bike public safety campaign on March 19. He pointedly chose the recently renovated double-wide bike lane on the corner of 10th Ave. and 52nd St. for the campaign’s kick-off.

Surprisingly, he said, most of the fatalities were not blamed on catastrophic crashes with other drivers. The deaths came “solely” without a collision with another vehicle, he said, often because the e-bike was being operated unsafely.

“NYC has been able to get the lowest numbers of pedestrian fatalities in 2023, since we started collecting data 113 years ago,” he said. Regular pedal bike fatalities are also at historic lows, even as e-bike deaths are climbing.

Therefore, Rodriguez said that a “Get Smart Before You Start” campaign is necessary to deter unsafe e-bike usage. The $1 million ad marketing campaign will be a part of the DOT’s Vision Zero fiscal budget, and will feature ads in all mediums: digital, print, TV, and radio. The ads, which will be in English and several other languages, will also appear on subway signage and on LinkNYC kiosks.

According to the DOT, the ads will “use compelling images and instructive audio to inform users how to properly accelerate, brake, and operate an e-bike at an appropriate speed.”

The campaign is intended to complement the significant investment that the DOT has made in protected and double-wide bike lanes, including the one on 10th Ave that opened recently. Another such lane is coming to 2nd Ave., between 59th St. and 14th St., later this year.

The ads will also be paired with enforcement measures by the authorities. NYPD Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera was on hand at the March 19 presser, where he noted that e-bikes can go up to 25 m.p.h.

”Do you know that that’s the speed of a professional bike rider in the Tour de France?” Rivera asked the audience. “Professional riders train for years. They are accustomed to emergency maneuvers at high speeds.”

Many e-bike riders might not have that level of training, he added, reportedly necessitating the safety campaign. Furthermore, he claimed that the NYPD will issue summons to riders who further endanger themselves by not stopping at red lights, or who don’t travel in the direction of vehicular traffic.

Last but not least, at least some of NYC’s political class seemed to get on board with the education campaign, as the appearance of UWS City Council Member Gale Brewer made clear. She said that she was “very supportive” of the campaign that the DOT is spearheading, given because she said she hears plenty of complaints about bike riders “not following the rules of the road.”

Brewer said that the DOT wasn’t the only organization providing such educational efforts, and that Los Deliveristas Unidos–a nonprofit group that supports the interests of delivery workers–has been conducting similar “rules of the road” campaigns. “We all have to work together,” she concluded.