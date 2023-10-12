NYPD Orders All Active Duty Members to Report in Uniform on 10/13

Police forces across the country are going on heightened alert after a Hamas leader called for a “day of rage” directed against Israel and America on Oct. 13. There are no specific threats in the city, but the NYPD ordered all active duty members to report in uniform on Friday. Several protests connected to the Israel-Hamas War are expected around the city on Friday.

“All officers that are scheduled for duty are to report in uniform,” an NYPD spokesperson told Straus News.

One well placed source told Straus News, “It’s a lot of chatter but we are not seeing any credible threats at this point.”

”There will definitely be a lot of protestors on both sides [on Oct. 13],” said one source. “If you have any friends or family working in the city, I’d tell them to take a half a day off.”

Another police source told Straus News that there are flyers from at least five different organizations calling for pro-Palestinian groups to protest after a video on social media by former Hamas leader, Khaled Mashal, called for a worldwide “day of rage.”

That social media post from Mashal echoed remarks earlier in the day from Hamas calling on “our Palestinian people in all places” to rise up.

The rhetoric has not yielded any specific threats in New York thus far but the NYPD is on heightened alert, particularly around sensitive sites.

“The NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau deploys a wide array of resources to protect the city based on events unfolding here and around the world,” said an NYPD spokesperson. “This includes high-visibility resources like the Critical Response Command and Counterterrorism officers, as well as our Intelligence Division personnel. Given the situation unfolding in Israel, we have surged resources to sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that all New Yorkers stay safe.”

“There are a lot of concerns and we appreciate those concerns,” NYPD Assistant Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Hart told NBC News. “And what happened in Israel was horrific and of concern to many New Yorkers so our message is that we do not have any specific or credible threats in nyc.”