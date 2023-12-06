NYPD Says Overall Crime Rate Is Down Compared to Last Nov., Hate Crimes Still Surging

Relative to November 2022, the overall NYC crime rate in November of this year has dropped by 4.1 percent. The finding was included in the NYPD’s latest monthly crime stats roundup.

There were two standout exceptions to the general crime dip. One, grand theft auto, was up by 7.1 percent compared to the same month a year earlier. Hate crime incidents have surged by 33 percent compared to last November, as well.

Other monthly stats were trending downwards compared to a year ago, including a headline decrease of 18.8 percent in shooting incidents. On a year-to-date basis, that’s a 25.4 decline in shootings citywide. Murder was down by 6.5 percent. Robbery, rape, burglary, and grand larceny all dipped considerably as well. Felony assault saw a small increase of 0.9 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban touted the crime stats roundup, claiming that “month after month, the NYPD continues to deliver on its public safety promise.”

Grand theft auto has been elevated for some months now, seemingly in large part due to a TikTok craze that looks like it may still have legs.

The NYPD has been warning of a burst in hate crimes recently, given that tensions in NYC have remained elevated due to war overseas in Gaza. In addition to widely reported Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attacks, November 2023 hate crimes stats also revealed disturbing year-over-year increases in attacks against the Black and LBTQIA+ communities.

Transit crime stats provide a mixed picture. While they remain down by 2.5 percent on a year-to-date basis, this November saw a 10 percent surge in transit incidents compared to last November.