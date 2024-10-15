x
NYPD: Two Suicides Occur in Manhattan on Same Day

| 15 Oct 2024 | 05:15
    The Park Regis Apartments, where 81 year-old Patricia Blumenthal reportedly jumped to her death on Saturday, October 12. ( Photo: Google Maps )
    A 52 year-old man jumped from 315 8th Ave. in the wee hours of Saturday, October 12, police say. ( Photo: Google Maps )

Two people reportedly leapt to their deaths in Manhattan on Saturday, October 12, authorities confirmed to Straus News.

At around 5 a.m., a 52 year-old man reportedly flung himself from the 17th floor of 315 8th Ave., cops said. He was pronounced dead on the scene by arriving EMS units. The circumstances behind his death remain under investigation and the victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at the Park Regis Apartments, at 50 E. 89th St. They reportedly discovered 81 year-old Patricia Blumenthal on the pavement, and now believe that she had jumped from the 28th floor of the building. She had apparently been decapitated mid-fall, and had also lost an arm, traumatized witnesses told the New York Post. People were attending a wedding at a church across the way when Blumenthal reportedly jumped, terrifying them, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, you can dial 911 or 988 to connect to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Veterans can press “1” after dialing 988 to connect directly to the Veterans Crisis Lifeline. There is also a YouthLine: Text “teen2teen” to #839863, or call 1-877-968-8491.