Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two Boys and 26-year-old Woman in Heart of Theater Dist.

A hit-and-run driver hit two young boys, ages five and eight, and a 26-year-old woman on Jan. 19 shortly after 7 p.m. as they crossed the intersection of Ninth Ave. and 42nd St. in the heart of the theater district.

The driver did not stop. He was said to be driving a black Toyota Camry, according to one witness, who said the license plate was ZZAMAR.

A police spokesman said only that the trio were struck by a “dark colored vehicle” but did not have other details on the make or model of the vehicle at press time. “No arrest has been made,” the spokesman said, but police are searching for the driver.

The three people who were struck were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and are said to be in stable condition, according to police.