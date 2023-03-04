Rapist Gets 37 years to Life for Attack on 32 year old Asian Woman in Chelsea

A 67 year old convicted sex offender was sentenced on March 1 to 37 years to life in prison after being found guilty in January of predatory sexual assault and sex abuse of a 23 year old Asian student at a Chelsea construction site..

Police were reported alerted to the December 2021 attack by a passerby and found Daryl Phelps on top of the woman under a scaffolding shed at a construction site at 241 West 28th Street.

According to prosecutors, he had knocked the woman to the ground after hitting her in the head with a hard object. The attack took place on Dec. 22, 2021 around 1:30 am. The woman had finished her shift as a waitress in Korea Town and was on her way home.

Phelps reportedly held her down, took off her pants and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

“In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury of Darryl Phelps’ peers found him guilty of brutally raping a young woman who was simply trying to walk home from work,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement following Phelps conviction in January. “Notably, while this survivor did not return to the United States to testify, our prosecutors were able to secure this conviction using body-worn camera footage, eyewitness testimony, and other evidence.”

Phelps had served time for a previous conviction of attempted rape in 1967 and was registered sex offender.