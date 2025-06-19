Sinkholes on UES Greenway Further Complicate Reopening

The complete reopening of the shuttered E. 70s stretch of the East River Esplanade still appears to be a long way off, not least because of a yawning sinkhole looming right at E. 70th St.

The Hospital for Special Surgery, which has caused the blockade while it builds an addition known as the Keller Tower, recently told members of a Community Board 8 subcommittee that construction is almost finished; they intend to privately fund the restoration of the esplanade once this happens. However, the staggered timeline to do so is quite long, with the aforementioned sinkhole–one of three–already possibly set to complicate things.

Currently, park users have to disembark on E. 71st St. and make their way one block west, to busy York St. They cannot re-enter onto the park until E. 79th St., eight blocks away. The blockade has existed since 2022, infuriating some locals and an advocacy group known as Friends of the East River Esplanade.

Yet HSS claims that this things are finally moving in a different direction. First, a pedestrian ramp will be built between July and August, HSS spokesperson Melissa Keifer told CB8’s Parks & Waterfront Committee on June 12–although it won’t be open until “four months after July 4.”

It’s unclear where the pedestrian ramp will stretch from, or whether it will serve as a placeholder that will temporarily unblock the now-closed stretch of the esplanade, while restoration of the actual paved parkway is underway. HSS has previously said, multiple times, that creating such a “temporary pedestrian ramp” during construction is unfeasible; this may change now that their multi-million construction project is reportedly nearing completion.

HSS’s actual reconstitution and “beautification” of the original esplanade is supposedly a completely separate four-part process, some of which overlap with each other. Phase One, which will cover E. 70th to E. 73rd St., is set to take place between August and January of next year. Phase Two, which will cover E. 75th to E. 76th St., will take place between September and March 2026. The third phase, which will cover E. 73rd to 75th St., will take place between September and February 2026.

The final phase is “up in the air,” HSS says, as it will involve coordinating with the NYC Parks Department–which is currently engaged in (another) sinkhole mitigation project in the affected area, between E. 76th and E. 81st Sts. In fact, this phase can only reportedly start in November 2026, at the earliest.

Underlying all of this, no pun intended, are the sinkholes. “There’s a sinkhole that developed under the pedestrian ramp [at E. 70th St.] that we’re planning to repair,” Keifer said, via a temporary infill. Another, at E. 74th St., has already reportedly been addressed by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). A third sinkhole, near E. 78th St., will ostensibly be covered by the Parks Department’s future mitigation project.

However, a temporary infill for a sinkhole could pose some serious problems, as CB8 member Judy Schneider pointed out. “If you’re just doing some kind of temporary work on 70th St., we don’t want that...it’s gonna get a lot of use, and there’s gonna be another sinkhole,” she said. Parks Dept. reps at the meeting soon revealed that they still had zero idea what was causing the sinkhole, despite checking it out, and had no funds allocated towards a permanent fix.

Jennifer Ratner, the board chair of Friends of the East River Esplanade, showed up to the meeting to demonstrate her visible frustration with the ongoing state of affairs.

“The fact that our contiguous park has been cut off for four seasons, four years...this is our precious green space in this densely populated area...and there is no link now between East Harlem and the new beautiful East Midtown Greenway,” she said. Ratner added that putting a large hospital addition on the East River couldn’t have helped when it came to preventing sinkholes, given its weight.

In an interview, Ratner told Our Town that the “Hospital for Special Surgery is a benefit to thousands and thousands of people, because of what goes on inside their walls. However, HSS really benefitted from using an important and vital public park and waterfront space. Now, they have to do whatever it takes to reopen it.”

Finally, Our Town paid a visit to the E. 71st esplanade diversion, near where the E. 70th St. sinkhole is supposed to be. One conspicuous hole was visible under the rickety metal ramp that has been leading pedestrians off the parkway, while a piece of plywood that simply had “HOLE” written on it was situated around 10 ft. away. They could have represented one connected sinkhole with two entrances, or not. Either way, it looked dangerous.