Slow Rollout: MTA Issuing Last of Reduced Fare MetroCards for Seniors, Officially Transitioning to OMNY

Senior citizens are receiving their last reduced-fare MetroCard, as the MTA officially plans to put OMNY in the hands of all straphangers. But the rollout will be slow because the new reduced fare metro cards now being mailed to seniors won’t expire until 2027.

The MTA in its letters to seniors said they can switch to OMNY Reduced-Fare today using their new metro card to sign up online. Using the online digital assistant, seniors can select “switch from reduce-fare metroCard to OMNY” and select the card or device they wish to use.

Soon all customers—regardless of the full $2.90 charge or not — will have access to the “tap-and-go” feature instead of the once iconic blue-and-yellow subway pass.

Reduced-fare MetroCards have always been difficult to acquire, or inevitably replace—an issue only exacerbated by delays in the supply chain and the COVID-19 pandemic. OMNY, the contactless payment system, has hit every turnstile in NYC. Since its pilot, billions of OMNY transactions have occurred in the subways. Now, New Yorkers of all income levels can relinquish their now obsolete MetroCard.

“Having the option to use our personal credit and debit cards or devices to pay our transit fares is a great convenience that we deserve as much as any other rider,” said Jean Ryan, president of Disabled In Action, in an MTA press release.

In a letter from the Transit Authority, a reduced-fare customer was sent a note enclosed with their MetroCard writing, “This could be the last Reduced-Fare MetroCard you will receive from the MTA, as we continue the transition from MetroCard to OMNY, the MTA’s new fare payment system.”

The news comes as numerous other groups, students and disabled people included, receive full access to OMNY technology at the turnstile. OMNY offers straphangers the ability to ride the transit system without prepaying or preloading, the way the MetroCard functioned.

With OMNY comes the first-ever MTA rewards program. The company has instituted a Weekly Fare Cap for all New Yorkers — whether they commute via subway or bus. After a reduced-fare rider pays for 12 rides, they can ride free the rest of the week—that’s a cap at $17 as opposed to $34 for the typical customer. This discount only applies to OMNY users, since a MetroCard cannot track one’s progress.

“The MTA is proud to help over one million seniors, disabled riders and other reduced-fare customers to get around,” said MTA CEO Janno Lieber. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to take advantage of the simple online process to switch over to OMNY and start tapping today.”