Solar Eclipse Viewing Party Attracts Big Crowd to 23rd St.

New York experienced its first solar eclipse in 99 years on April 8. New York saw 90 percent of the sun covered and popular viewing spot, complete with special telescopes was set up at W. 23rd St. and Broadway.

Herds of New Yorkers swarmed in lines to street vendors and optical store that were selling certified solar eclipse glasses with the longest line of last-minute buyers on Sunday afternoon before the store’s closing at 5:30 p.m. and Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. at B&H Photo Video Electronics & Camera Store on 420 Ninth Ave. A line starting at eighth avenue and stretched to Ninth Avenue at its peak sales time.

The eclipse began at 2:10 p.m. and lasted until 4:36 p.m., with the peak of the eclipse at 3:25 p.m. in Manhattan. Locations in the path of totality experienced total darkness for up to four minutes. Officials say the eclipse was seen in 29 counties in the western and northern parts of the state, including in Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh.

People came in droves to buy the certified glasses because looking at the sun during the solar eclipse without specialized protection, such as eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer, would be harmful to eyes — except during the brief phase of the eclipse when the moon is completely blocking the sun, according to NASA.

“I’m really excited,” Quan Blunt, a coffee shop barista and native New Yorker told Chelsea a few hours before the event. “We are supposed to see something from NY.”

Blunts co-workers are superstitious about the eclipse, however. “They (co-worker’s) were like make sure your WIFI is working. There was just that earthquake in New York, you got to watch out Quan.

“I’m quite happy,” Rohan, 10 years old said, with his family member, Hasan Bissoondeeal, by his side. “I want to see what happens.”

They both came from London to Manhattan for this event on holiday, for Rohan’s love for nature.

Janet O’Connelly, a Brooklyn resident, said she saw a total eclipse in 1981 with her college friends.

“My friends were a bunch of hippies, so we drove to Virginia Beach, smoked on our way there, then got off and watched the eclipse. It was amazing, and an unforgettable experience,” O’Connelly said. “Maybe we were a little enhanced... I’m happy to be around for another one.”

The eclipse at 3:25 p.m. in Manhattan only lasted a few minutes. It got cloudy and a little dark, but not as dark as some had in mind.

“It was a cool experience, but I was disappointed because it was such a hype that it was going to get darker,” Susan Finaelli said, after the event.

Some saw the supernatural aspect of it like the co-workers of Blunt. “It reminded me of the 1984 movie ‘Night of the Comet’,” Carissa Krenz said. “Like everyone was staring at the sun and something bad was going to happen.”

Others saw the beauty in the eclipse experience. “It was incredible, and I caught myself crying. It was very moving,” Anna-Marie Ranft, originally from Germany, but living in Manhattan, said. “The fact that so many people come to see it is so beautiful. It’s like everything stops and nothing else matters.”

“It gives you this spiritual feeling, you start wondering about the planets,” Jane O’Neill, a New Yorker said.