Suspect Arrested In Subway Attack on 15 y.o. autistic youth

One of the three teens who violently assaulted a 15-year-old on Friday, March 10 in the subway has been arrested.

The 14-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, is charged with harassment, aggravated harassment, assault and menacing.

In the incident Friday, three teens pulled an autistic 15-year-old boy from a northbound A train onto the platform at 181st Street. They began hurling racial slurs at him before beating him about the head and body.

In video of the attack, a teen boy grabs the victim, hands him off to a girl who orders him to “walk!” down the crowded platform.

The victim sustained pain and bruising on his body in addition to a laceration on his lip. EMS transported him to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.