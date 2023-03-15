x
Suspect Arrested In Subway Attack on 15 y.o. autistic youth

Three teens–two boys and one girl–dragged the youth off a subway train and pummeled him. One of the suspects was arrested March 15 and is being charged with a hate crime for using the n-word in the attack.

| 15 Mar 2023 | 02:55
    One of the teens who assaulted an autistic 15-year-old on the A train and berated him with racial slurs has been arrested. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
One of the three teens who violently assaulted a 15-year-old on Friday, March 10 in the subway has been arrested.

The 14-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, is charged with harassment, aggravated harassment, assault and menacing.

In the incident Friday, three teens pulled an autistic 15-year-old boy from a northbound A train onto the platform at 181st Street. They began hurling racial slurs at him before beating him about the head and body.

In video of the attack, a teen boy grabs the victim, hands him off to a girl who orders him to “walk!” down the crowded platform.

The victim sustained pain and bruising on his body in addition to a laceration on his lip. EMS transported him to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.