Suspect In SoHo Hotel Murder Is Arrested, After Alleged Arizona Stabbing Spree

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a grisly homicide at the SoHo 54 Hotel. Raad Almansoori, 26, is currently being held by the authorities in Arizona. He had allegedly continued his crime spree there, which is his home state. Police believe that he has been serially targeting women.

On Feb. 8, 38 year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia was discovered by a housekeeper on the 11th floor of the hotel, which is located on Watts St. near 6th Ave. It had been hosting a surge of Fashion Week attendees at the time. A blanket had reportedly been thrown over her body. A bloody clothing iron and blood-stained pair of pants were discovered nearby.

EMS pronounced her dead at the scene, and the NYC’s Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide on Feb. 12. Detectives have told the media that they believe that Oleas-Arancibia, a Queens resident, may have been a sex worker. The NYPD also released a photo of a man leaving the hotel that they claim is Almansoori, and added that they believed he was pictured wearing her leggings. They also said that Almansoori allegedly stole her credit card and MetroCard.

During a Feb. 20 press conference, the NYPD said that Almansoori had been arrested in Arizona, after allegedly committing two additional assaults there. Specifically, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny claimed that Almansoori had stabbed one woman during a carjacking in Phoenix, before fleeing to the city of Surprise and stabbing another woman multiple times in a McDonald’s bathroom. Almansoori had allegedly dragged the latter victim into the confined space.

He was eventually pulled over and arrested in Scarsdale, AZ, in what Kenny described as a stolen car. The NYPD claims that he then told Arizona officers that he was wanted for murder in NYC, telling them to “Google” the SoHo 54 Hotel.

”We are currently working with our partners in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to arrange [Almansoori’s] extradition back to New York, so he could be charged for the homicide here,” Kenny said.

He also noted that the NYPD was working with the F.B.I. to determine whether there are more connected victims nationwide, as he claimed that Almansoori had further told Arizona cops that he had “harmed three additional girls in Florida.”

Kenny said that Almansoori had been arrested last year in that state, in connection with a kidnapping and rape case. After paying his bail for those charges in September 2023, he was released pending trial.

During the presser, Kenny supplied a grim new detail about the SoHo 54 Hotel homicide: Denisse Oleas-Arancibia had apparently been beaten so violently, he said, that “bits of plastic were found embedded inside of her skull.”