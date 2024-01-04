Train Crash at 96th St. Station, Injures at Least 26, Halts Service on 1, 2, and 3 Lines Initially

A north bound 1 train collided with an empty passenger train that was on the tracks near the 96th St station snarling service on the 1, 2 and 3 lines and injuring at least 26 people.

Both trains derailed and subway service on the 1, 2 and 3 were shut down. Injured passengers were brought to Mount Sinai West.

“I was crying I was really scared,” one passenger named Evelyn told NBC News 4. Firefighters had to pry open subway doors on the train packed with passengers, which was tilted on its side.

“Metropolitan Transportation Authority leadership responded to the scene of subway derailment involving a train carrying approximately 300 customers,” the MTA said in a statement. “Another train had been taken out of service due to vandalism with no customers on board. The two trains were traveling northbound leaving 96 St Station at slow speeds at which time the trains bumped into each other and both derailed.”

Workers on the empty train, also a northbound 1 train, were resetting emergency cords which had been pulled by vandals.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries,” said NYC Transit president Richard Davey. “Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We are going to get to the bottom of that.”

The MTA said the derailment could impact the morning rush hour on Jan. 5. “I expect we’ll be out here all night, my hope is we’ll have service restored by [the morning of Jan. 5] but I can’t guarantee that,” said Davey.

The crash triggered a massive response of police, firefighters and EMTs who began to evacuate about 300 passengers shortly after the crash around 3:04 p.m. Subway stations both uptown and downtown on the west side were thrown into chaos. The 1 train was stopping at the 42nd St/Times Square station and stations on the 1, 2, and 3 lines were closed completely for hours although limited service was restored on the 2 and 3 lines late on Jan. 4.

Shortly after the derailment, the MTA posted on X (formerly Twitter): “There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St...Go to http://mta.info to see further details and alternatives.”