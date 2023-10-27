Williamsburg Bridge Shut Down for 7 Hours After Man Climbs Cables

A man who climbed up the cables of the Williamsburg Bridge and possibly considered jumping shut down cross-borough rail, auto and pedestrian traffic for hours, the NYPD confirmed.

On the morning of October 27, Mayor Eric Adams notified New Yorkers of the situation on X.com (formerly known as Twitter), posting that “due to NYPD activity, the Williamsburg Bridge is closed in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn. Take alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.”

At 10:13 a.m., he provided an update: “The NYPD has taken a suspect into custody and the Williamsburg Bridge is now open in both directions.”

The NYPD told Straus News that the man had been discovered on the bridge around 3 a.m. They confirmed that he had been transported to a hospital in Brooklyn for a psychiatric evaluation. No arrest had been made and officers have not yet elaborated on the man’s identity or his intentions.

(Editor’s note): There are resources you can use if you or somebody you know is in a crisis. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.