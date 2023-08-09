16 Year-Old Girl Charged With Assaulting Asian Woman On F Train, As Taunts Turn to Violence

A 16 year-old girl has been charged with two counts of assault for allegedly attacking an Asian woman vacationing with her family on an August 3 F train, as an argument with derisive racial subtext on both sides spiraled way out of control.

51 year-old Sue Young has come forward and claimed she was the victim of the beating by the teenager, who was sitting across with her friends across from Young’s family. It occurred near the W. 4th St. stop.

Young told her side of the story to The New York Post, claiming that the girl and her friends began giggling at her and that she sarcastically giggled back. Things went off the rails from there, with the woman and the young girls reportedly trading thinly veiled barbs at each other; Young claims she was told to “go back where you came from” and that she responded by telling the girls to “stay in school.”

Young also admitted to the Post that she had probably escalated the situation by telling the girls (who were Black) that she supported Black Lives Matter, and that she told the girls that said support meant that the girls shouldn’t be “so angry.” She also pointedly thanked a woman filming the interaction, later identified as Joanna Lin, which she acknowledged also likely made the girls more agitated.

As the 16 year-old allegedly stood up to confront Young, the war of taunts became a one-sided physical attack. According to the NYPD, Young was reportedly punched multiple times and had her hair aggressively tugged by the 16 year-old, resulting in bruising and swelling on her head. Her glasses were also allegedly shattered when she raised her hands to protect herself from further blows.

The girl, whose name was not released by police due to her age, was arrested just before 10 a.m on Tuesday, August 8 and hit with the assault charges.