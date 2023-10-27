2023’s Building Service Worker Awards Honor the People That Make New York City Run

Friends and family mingled together at 32BJ SEIU’s headquarters on the evening of October 26, as seventeen dedicated men and women received annual “Building Service Worker of the Year” plaques. They’re awarded for outstanding service in a variety of essential professions.

The proceedings–conducted in partnership with Straus News, MC’d by the stalwart local journalist and NY1 TV anchor Errol Louis, and featuring intro speeches from union leaders and local dignitaries alike–were nothing short of jubilant. The packed party atmosphere that had begun in an overflow room migrated easily to the ceremony, where union call-and-response chants and good-natured shout-outs reigned. The remarkable personal journeys of the awardees were put on full display.

Danuta Kilmas, the Cleaner of the Year awardee, appeared powerful and dignified onstage. Battling pancreatic cancer, she radiated selflessness and a spry sense of humor. In addition to loving her job, Kilmas has an undeniable passion for hot yoga, which the starstruck crowd could easily relate to. Her presenter, Real Estate Board of New York president James Whelan, noted to chuckles that she calls her husband her “private driver.”

Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, stopped by to give an engrossing presentation for the Window Cleaner of the Year award. Although she’s got her hands full these days, she quipped that she can’t help but notice the abilities that the high-flying people cleaning the side of her office building seem to possess. To that end, she pointed out the winner, Steven Purvey, is “a self-described daredevil.”

Purvey soon revealed another skill he possessed: the knee-slapping acceptance speech. With perfectly-timed asides about who to call when your job is on the line, Purvey quickly had the room in stitches. He recalled that his best day on the job was when he was asked to star in a tv commercial--and got to keep a pair of Timberland boots they gave him to wear. James, dutifully holding his award, happily joined in on the laughter.

Roy Knowings, the winner of the Commercial Porter of the Year award, got supportive whoops from fellow military members after his seven years of service in the armed forces were highlighted. After he was handed the mic, Knowings tacked on another astounding statistic: he has served as a porter for over 50 years, and is nearing retirement. Then, in a profoundly affecting moment, he burst into tears of graciousness.

Tammy Murray, a homeless shelter worker and the Helping Hand awardee, was fêted by UWS City Council Member and former Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. Murray had learned how to foster a welcoming and nonjudgmental environment for her residents, Brewer explained, because she had once been in a shelter herself. In other words, she “loves helping people, period.”

The remaining awardees included: Airport Worker of the Year Sophia Harris, Super of the Year Max Correa Jr., Residential Porter of the Year David Carrasquillo,, Public School Handyperson of the Year Antonietta Cioffi, East Side Doorperson of the Year Jose Garcia, Longevity Awardee Virginia Gomez, West Side Doorwoman of the Year Sharon Noel Lake, Downtown Doorman of the Year Pedro Lliguicota, Outer Borough Commercial Worker of the Year Yosauris Mauriano, Theater Worker of the Year Ernest Perelin, Security Officer of the Year Matilda Radinson, and Green Worker of the Year Martin Robinson.

Other presentations were given by State Assembly Member Deborah Glick and State Assembly Member Tony Simone. City Comptroller Brad Lander, City Council Member Julie Menin, City Council Member Erik Bottcher, State Assembly member Alex Bores and New York State Senator Brian Kavanagh all made appearances.