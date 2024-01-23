25 Y.o. Man Fatally Jumps in Front of Union Square Train

A 25 year-old man fatally jumped in front of a southbound Q train at the Union Square subway station on Monday, Jan. 22, leading to severe disruptions of multiple train lines and an ongoing NYPD investigation. As of press time, the authorities have yet to release the man’s identity.

Police told Straus News that they responded to a 911 call and discovered the man at around 8:33 a.m. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. Witnesses told officers that after jumping on the tracks in front of the train, he had laid down before before being struck.

The MTA noted that “severe” service delays were necessary after the incident. By 9:18 a.m., they had posted on X.com that “N/Q/R/W train service is severely disrupted in both directions until at least 9:45 AM.” They said that this was due to the NYPD’s investigation of the young man’s death.

They added that relevant service changes involved southbound N‌‌/Q‌‌/R‌ trains “not stopping at ‌14 St-Union Sq‌.” whatsoever. Moreover, B/D/F/M lines faced delays of their own due to this rerouting.

As of January 23, it seemed that any delays on these train lines were happening elsewhere.

The incident mirrored a tragic day last July, when three men jumped in front of three different trains in a stunning 11-hour span. The men ranged in age from 22 to 47.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.