4 More Garages Ordered Vacated In Downtown Manhattan During Targeted Enforcement Sweep

Six garages in downtown Manhattan have been ordered to fully or partially vacate, including one in Little Ukraine that is operated by the same company responsible for the garage that collapsed on April 18th, killing one person and injuring five.

A garage at 228 E. 9th Street was ordered shut by the Department of Buildings (DOB) with a full vacate order. All vehicles were ordered to be removed immediately. Steel reinforcement beams and cracked or spalling concrete was widely visible, the DOB said, which found the garage in a “state of disrepair.” The agency also found column bases that were crumbling, and vertical cracks were seen inside the elevator shaft and masonry.

Manhattan residents have been warily eyeing what structures they park their cars in since the April 18th collapse. As of presstime, ten of these partially vacated garages are located in Manhattan, with six of the deficient structures located in downtown Manhattan south of 14th St.

Two had already been reported closed by Our Town Downtown, at 225 Rector Place in Battery Park City and 50 Bayard St. in Chinatown. Four new partially or fully vacated structures have since been identified.

In the Financial District, a partial vacate order was issued for a commercial garage at 14 S. William St. DOB engineers said they discovered corrosive and rusted structural beams throughout the building’s seven floors, as well as spalling concrete on the ceilings and clogged floor drains creating a pool of standing water on the top floor. There were also concerns about a possible ceiling collapse, triggering the order.

In Greenwich Village, a partial vacate order was issued for a two-story garage at 160 W. 10th St., where wooden joists and steel girders were found to be damaged. Sheet metal was also found hanging from the ceiling, cracks were present in the walls, emergency lights were broken, and the garage was found to be exceeding the allowed capacity of cars. The vacate order for fifteen percent of the building included the cellar, the first floor, and the second floor.

On the Lower East Side, a partial vacate order was issued at 148 Madison St. for an eleven-story mixed-use residential building, with a parking garage in the cellar operating at more than double its capacity. The DOB found 71 vehicles crammed into the garage, which only has a Certificate of Occupancy permitting 31 vehicles. Inspectors also found cracks on walls, the cellar ceiling, and on brick columns, and said that concrete was spalling in multiple locations. The partial vacate order did not affect the residential area of the building.

Four other garages were hit with partial vacate orders elsewhere in Manhattan. On the Upper East Side, these included: a two-story commercial garage at 220 E. 117 St. and a thirteen-story mixed-use residential building at 434 E. 80th St. Two garages also faced partial vacate orders in the Chelsea area; these were a six-story commercial garage at 310 W. 39th St. and a nine-story parking garage at 143 W. 40th St.