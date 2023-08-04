65 People Arrested in Union Sq. Melee After Social Influencer Kai Cenat Promises “Huge Giveaway” of Video Games

Thousands of people descended on Union Square on Aug. 4 after social media influencer Kai Cenat told his 20 million followers that he was going to be giving away free video games that afternoon.

But the crowd turned rowdy and riot squad police who were called into to restore order eventually arrested 65 people. Cenat himself did turn up but gave away no video games and was taken into custody by police. Followers were seen clinging to his Escalade as he drove away. He was eventually taken to the 19th percent on the Upper East Side.

Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said Cenat was expected to be charged with at least two counts of inciting a riot after the growing crowd turned violent and some of them broke into an area construction site and looted the equipment.

“They began to throw articles that belonged to the construction site: paint can, bottles, rocks. You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools from the construction trade,” Maddrey said. “Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police, they were throwing them towards each other.”

“This is the power of social media and the danger of social media,” said Maddrey. “We can’t allow this to happen again”

Subway service to Union Square was disrupted and police in a Tweet urged citizens to say away from the area. At least one cab driver was rescued by police after his cab was surrounded.

At least three police officer and four civilians were transported to local hospitals with non-serious injuries. At least three police cars and area restaurants were damaged by the mob, according to reports.

Police had gotten wind that a flash mob was forming and issued a tweet around 3 pm after several hundred people were in the area for the giveaway, trying to steer subway riders and car drivers away from the area. “Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park and use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays.” read a statement from the official Twitter site of the NYPD. But followers of Ceant began streaming into the area in greater numbers, expecting a 4 pm giveaway of Playstation consoles and other tech freebies that never materialized.

By 7:30 pm sanitation department sweepers were cleaning up and the subway service was back to normal.