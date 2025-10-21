86 y.o. U Haul Driver Unleashes Chaos on UES, Hits Taxi, Car, Causes Bus Sign to Fall on Lady

An 86 year old driver of a U-Haul Truck unleased an Rube Goldbergish afternoon of chaos when he hit struck a yellow taxi from behind near the intersection of E. 57th St and Madison, reversed into a car in back of him.

Police said the driver then tried to escape by driving west bound on the 57th St. sidewalk.

But he made no better progress on the sidewalk than he did on the roadway.

He proceeded to strike a fire hydrant, flattened a mail storage box on the sidewalk which then struck a pole holding an MTSS bus bus stop sign to fall down which struck a 33 year old woman pedestrian.

Police said the 86-year-old man, the woman who was stuck by the falling bus stop sign and the taxi driver were all “transported to local area hospital in stable condition.”

There were no arrests at the scene, but the investigation is continuing. police said.