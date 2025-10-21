x
  1. Home
  2.  News

86 y.o. U Haul Driver Unleashes Chaos on UES, Hits Taxi, Car, Causes Bus Sign to Fall on Lady

Two people and an 86 year old driver of a U-Haul van were transported to a local hospital after the van driver alleged hit two cars, knocked over a fire hydrant, a mail storage box, and an Lynx NYC tower after police said he tried to make an escape driving on the sidewalk.

E. 57th St. and Madison Ave. /
| 21 Oct 2025 | 04:45
    A U-Haul delivery van allegedly driven by an 86 year old man, came to a screeching halt on E. 57th St. on Oct. but not before hitting two cars, knocking over a Lynx NYC tower, driving onto the sidewalk and crushing a mail delivery box, while knocking over a fire hydrant. Two people were injured, a taxi driver that police said was struck from behind a woman pedestrian.
    A U-Haul delivery van allegedly driven by an 86 year old man, came to a screeching halt on E. 57th St. on Oct. but not before hitting two cars, knocking over a Lynx NYC tower, driving onto the sidewalk and crushing a mail delivery box, while knocking over a fire hydrant. Two people were injured, a taxi driver that police said was struck from behind a woman pedestrian. ( Photo: Citizen)
    A crumpled mail delivery box on E. 57th after an 86 year old driver drove onto the sidewalk after police said he collided with two cars on the roadway.
    A crumpled mail delivery box on E. 57th after an 86 year old driver drove onto the sidewalk after police said he collided with two cars on the roadway. ( Photo: Citizen)

An 86 year old driver of a U-Haul Truck unleased an Rube Goldbergish afternoon of chaos when he hit struck a yellow taxi from behind near the intersection of E. 57th St and Madison, reversed into a car in back of him.

Police said the driver then tried to escape by driving west bound on the 57th St. sidewalk.

But he made no better progress on the sidewalk than he did on the roadway.

He proceeded to strike a fire hydrant, flattened a mail storage box on the sidewalk which then struck a pole holding an MTSS bus bus stop sign to fall down which struck a 33 year old woman pedestrian.

Police said the 86-year-old man, the woman who was stuck by the falling bus stop sign and the taxi driver were all “transported to local area hospital in stable condition.”

There were no arrests at the scene, but the investigation is continuing. police said.