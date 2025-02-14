Acting US Attorney Resigns, Makes Explosive Allegations About Adams’ Case

In a stunning twist, the top prosecutor in the Southern District of New York resigned three days after the Trump Justice Department ordered her to drop the five-count bribery and corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams.

Danielle Sassoon, in a blistering letter to Pamela Bondi, the newly installed Trump Attorney General, said that Adams attorneys had pushed for a “quid pro quo” that the mayor would cooperate with federal efforts to pursue illegal migrants only if the case against him was dropped. When Bondi didn’t reverse the DOJ position, Sassoon resigned in a terse two sentence resignation on Feb. 13.

”I cannot fulfill my obligations, effectively lead my office or credibly represent the government before the courts, if I seek to dismiss the Adams case on this record,” she wrote in a letter to Bondi that was first obtained by the New York Times.

”The government does not have a valid case to seek dismissal,” she wrote in the blistering eight-page letter sent to Bondi.

Emil Bove, second ranking member in the Attorney General’s office in Washington and Trump’s former personal attorney in his losing hush money trial, said in a letter to Sassoon on Feb. 10 that the Justice Dept. ordered to her to drop the case because it would be a distraction to Adams as he tried to aid the federal government’s crack down on illegal migrants. Bove also said the case was being brought too close to the upcoming election. The Democratic primary is set for June 24 and the general election is in November.

In an astounding admission, the DOJ conceded in its Feb. 10 memo that the order to drop the case had nothing to do with the merits of the case. In the indictment handed down in late September, Adams was accused of accepting bribes and overseeing a campaign to have straw donors contribute to his 2021 election campaign. Adams has insisted he is not guilty and never directed staffers to break the law.

But Sassoon said before her resignation that she was prepared to bring additional charges against Adams.

”I cannot in good faith advance either argument,” she wrote to Bondi about Bove’s reasons to order the dismissal, noting that Adams counsel had advanced the immigration distraction argument in a meeting with Sassoon and Bove back on Jan. 31.

”Rather than be rewarded, Adams’s advocacy should be called at for what it is: an improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance in exchange for a dismissal of his case. Although Mr. Bove disclaimed any intention to exchange leniency in this case for Adams’s assistance in enforcing federal law, that is the nature of the bargain laid bare in Mr. Bove’s [Feb. 10] memo.”

She also rejected the claim advanced by Bove that Sassoon’s predecessor Damian Williams had weaponized the office to pursue Adams.

”The [Bove] memo suggests that the issue is merely removing an obstacle to Adam’s ability to assist with federal immigration enforcement. It does not grapple with the differential treatment Adams would receive compared to other elected officials, much less other criminal defendants.”

Sassoon said that after a Jan. 31 meeting, with Bove, Adams counsel, herself and staffers, DOJ officials confiscated notes from her staffers.

The Feb. 10 Bove letter also raised eyebrows because it said the case against Adams could be resumed after the November election.

”I remain baffled by the rushed and superficial process by which this decision was reached in seeming collaboration with Adam’s counsel and without my direct input on the ultimate stated rationales for dismissal,” Sassoon wrote.

“Mr. Bove admonished me to be mindful of my obligation to zealously defend the interests of the United States and to advance good-faith arguments on behalf of the Administration,” Sassoon wrote.

At the time she was hoping that newly installed Attorney General Bondi would overrule Bove.

”I hope you share my view that soliciting and considering the concerns of the U.S. Attorney [i.e. herself] overseeing the case serves, rather than hinders, that goal and that we can find time to meet,” Sassoon wrote, apparently soliciting a meeting that never came.

”In the event you are unwilling to meet or to reconsider the directive in light of the problems raised by Mr. Bove’s memo, I am prepared to offer my resignation.”

And that is what happened in a two sentence resignation letter Sassoon sent to Bondi on Feb. 13.

The Justice Department placed all the attorneys who worked on the Adams case on administrative leave and transferred the case to the Office of Public Integrity. But the top two members of that office promptly resigned, the New York Times reported and subsequently five lower level staffers resigned.

Adams had pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him last September. He has called it a political prosecution because he frequently criticized the Biden Administration for failing to send money to deal with the migrant crisis that sent over 220,000 migrants to New York City over the past two years.

Prosecutors said their criminal investigation actually began in 2021 before Adams was elected mayor and involved bribes and gifts from Turkish government officials. One Turkish-American construction executive recently pleaded guilty to soliciting illegal donors to the Adams election campaign.

Prior to her resignation, Sassoon wrote in her letter to Bondi said she was preparing to bring additional charges against Adams, claiming he had ordered the destruction of documents that investigators sought.

The case brought by the US Attorney in September still has to be technically withdrawn by prosecutors before Judge Dale Ho. At the moment, there is nobody in the US Attorney’s office to formally withdraw the case.