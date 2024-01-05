x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Actress Seriously Injured after she, 2 NYPD officers & 6 others Struck by Driver on Jan. 1

A driver was arrested after he fled police driving the wrong way down Seventh Ave. in the early hours of New Year’s Day, crashing into cars and injuring nine people including two NYPD officers. The most seriously injured victim, Carrie Bernas, an actress and young mother was pinned under a food truck struck by the suspect. The suspect faces attempted murder charges, among other charges.

| 05 Jan 2024 | 09:04
    Carrie Bernas faces a long road to recovery after being seriously injured when an allegedly drunk hit and run driver hit a food truck which fell on top of her, breaking several bones and knocking her unconscious. She was unable to wak in the days after the New Year’s Day incident. Photo: Go Fund Me
    Carrie Bernas faces a long road to recovery after being seriously injured when an allegedly drunk hit and run driver hit a food truck which fell on top of her, breaking several bones and knocking her unconscious. She was unable to wak in the days after the New Year’s Day incident. Photo: Go Fund Me
    Actress Carrie Bernas, who has had roles in both “Black Panther” movies and the “Color Purple” suffered numerous broken bones and facial injuries when she was pinned under a food truck that was struck by an allegedly drunk hit and driver who was fleeing police. The driver faces attempted murder and assault charges. Photo: Go Fund Me.
    Actress Carrie Bernas, who has had roles in both “Black Panther” movies and the “Color Purple” suffered numerous broken bones and facial injuries when she was pinned under a food truck that was struck by an allegedly drunk hit and driver who was fleeing police. The driver faces attempted murder and assault charges. Photo: Go Fund Me.
    Actress and stunt woman Carrie Bermas has an eight month old son. Photo: Go Fund Me
    Actress and stunt woman Carrie Bermas has an eight month old son. Photo: Go Fund Me

An actress and young mother who was the most seriously injured of the nine people struck by a hit and run driver as he fled police during the early hours of New Year faces a long road to recovery.

Two NYPD officers were also injured as they attempted to detain the suspect who fled in a Black Mercedes driving the wrong way down Seventh Ave at one point, jumping a curb a curb on 34th St. and hitting a total of nine people before crashing his vehicle.

Carrie Bernas, an actress and stunt woman who had roles in “The Color Purple” and both “Black Panther” movies and who has an eight month old son, was unconscious and pinned under a food truck in the early hours of Jan. 1 by the allegedly drunk driver.

During his rampage, the suspect struck a food truck which fell on top of her and several friends, knocking her unconscious, leaving her with broken bones, chipped teeth and the inability to walk or breast feed her eight month old son due to the medications she is taking, according to a Go Fund Me page set up to help with her medical care, rehabilitation dental bills and child care while she recovers.

The Go Fund Me page has raised $50,114 for Bernas as of Jan. 5.

The incident started when police were informed of an assault in progress inside a black Mercedes in the vicinity of 33rd St. and Sixth Ave. Police on foot approached the suspect later identified as 44 year old Mohamed Alaouie, and ordered him to put the vehicle in park. He instead fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn driving the wrong way down 7th Avenue. The Mercedes then turned westbound onto W. 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian, police said.

The Mercedes then reentered the roadway on west 34th Street where it mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again after passing 8th Avenue and struck two on-duty NYPD police officers before hitting two unoccupied parked vehicles. Police were finally able to collar the suspect when he crashed his Mercedes into a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway. The officers were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The 34-year-old female passenger in the the Mercedes was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect faces a host of charges including attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.

Bernas, who was taken to Bellevue and continues on the long road to recovery wrote on the Go Fund Me page, “I have a few broken bones, chipped teeth, but thanking God that I am alive.”