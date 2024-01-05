Actress Seriously Injured after she, 2 NYPD officers & 6 others Struck by Driver on Jan. 1

An actress and young mother who was the most seriously injured of the nine people struck by a hit and run driver as he fled police during the early hours of New Year faces a long road to recovery.

Two NYPD officers were also injured as they attempted to detain the suspect who fled in a Black Mercedes driving the wrong way down Seventh Ave at one point, jumping a curb a curb on 34th St. and hitting a total of nine people before crashing his vehicle.

Carrie Bernas, an actress and stunt woman who had roles in “The Color Purple” and both “Black Panther” movies and who has an eight month old son, was unconscious and pinned under a food truck in the early hours of Jan. 1 by the allegedly drunk driver.

During his rampage, the suspect struck a food truck which fell on top of her and several friends, knocking her unconscious, leaving her with broken bones, chipped teeth and the inability to walk or breast feed her eight month old son due to the medications she is taking, according to a Go Fund Me page set up to help with her medical care, rehabilitation dental bills and child care while she recovers.

The Go Fund Me page has raised $50,114 for Bernas as of Jan. 5.

The incident started when police were informed of an assault in progress inside a black Mercedes in the vicinity of 33rd St. and Sixth Ave. Police on foot approached the suspect later identified as 44 year old Mohamed Alaouie, and ordered him to put the vehicle in park. He instead fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn driving the wrong way down 7th Avenue. The Mercedes then turned westbound onto W. 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian, police said.

The Mercedes then reentered the roadway on west 34th Street where it mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again after passing 8th Avenue and struck two on-duty NYPD police officers before hitting two unoccupied parked vehicles. Police were finally able to collar the suspect when he crashed his Mercedes into a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway. The officers were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The 34-year-old female passenger in the the Mercedes was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect faces a host of charges including attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.

Bernas, who was taken to Bellevue and continues on the long road to recovery wrote on the Go Fund Me page, “I have a few broken bones, chipped teeth, but thanking God that I am alive.”