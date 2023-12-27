Adams At Year End Defends Work on Migrants, Says NYC Being Forced to Do Feds Job

Mayor Eric Adams, in his end of the year press conference, said that the city is generally moving in the right direction in terms of combatting crime, private sector jobs returning and other sectors and said he is not bothered by his declining poll numbers.

And as he has done repeatedly, he blasted Washington D.C. political leaders. “The federal government said to New York City, we’re not going to do our job, you do our job. You take care of 4,000 people a week Eric, you and your team.”

He insisted until the migrant influx, the city’s finances were in strong shape.

“We had all of our agencies respond appropriately to the crises that we were facing so we could be prepared for the rainy day. We thought we were going to have probably a few showers, but we were hit with a typhoon called the migrant and asylum seekers,” he said at a City Hall media avail on Dec. 26.

”Managing over 160,000 migrants and asylum seekers, 1.5 times [the population of the city of] Albany. The difference in Albany is they were allowed to work. We were not allowed to have those migrant and asylum seekers work.”

A day later, Adams issued Executive Order 538 requiring improved coordination from charter bus companies transporting new migrant arrivals into New York City. Under the order, Adams said that chartered buses bringing migrants into the city—many of which have been and continue to be sent by the State of Texas—will be required to provide 32 hours’ notice before arriving in New York City and information on the population they are transporting, as well as be required to drop passengers off at a designated location in Manhattan only during specified hours.

”I have to navigate this city out of it,” he during his Dec. 26 press briefing. “The bottom line, I’m the mayor and it’s my obligation and responsibility to find the solutions, even if we’re not getting the help we need from our partners in Albany as well as they go into this legislative session.”

He conceded that he knows New Yorkers are almost universally angry about the asylum and migrant problem. “People are angry about the asylum and migrants. I’ve never seen New Yorker as angry as they are now about a particular topic that they have all rallied behind.”

”I’m looking forward to continue to recover our economy and making sure that we can stop this onslaught of anywhere from 4,000 to 2,500 migrants a week,” Adams said.