Adams Orders Flags to Fly at Half Mast as City Mourns 4 Victims of Crazed Gunman

Flags at all city buildings across the city were ordered to half-staff as a sign of respect and mourning for the four innocent lives taken when a crazed gunman opened fire inside a Park Ave. office tower on July 28.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam who died in the line of duty and the multiple victims of the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan at 345 Park Avenue yesterday, I’ve ordered all flags on all city buildings and stationary flagstaffs throughout the five boroughs to be lowered to half-staff until further notice,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

Islam, 36 years old and father of two was picking up some extra money by working a side gig as security in the office tower at 345 Park Ave. He and his wife were expecting their third child.

He became the first victim of Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old Las Vegas man who in a three page suicide note said he was suffering from traumatic brain injuries from his years playing high school football. Adams said the killer apparently picked the building because it is the headquaerters of the NFL.

“He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice–shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at press conference late on July 28. “He died as he lived, a hero.”

The NFL is headquartered in the office tower where the carnage took place. Blackstone, which is also headquaerterd in the building lost Wesley LePanter, a CEO of Real Estate division. She “embodied the best of Blackstone” and leaves behind a husband and children, Blackstone said in a statment.

Julia Heyman, who had gone to her five year reunion at Cornell University recently, was an associate at the real estate firm Rudin Management on the 33rd floor. She became the final victim of the gun man who turned the gun on himself and died at his own hand.

“We are devasted for Julia’s friends and family, including her parents and sister Ali, a 2017 graduate of the College of Human Ecology,” said a statement on the Cornell University web site. “We also extend our sympathy to the loved ones of the three other victims, including New York Police Officer Didarul Islam. We extend our deepest condolences to all the families whose loved ones were lost in this senseless act.

Also lost was Aland Etienne, a union member of 32BJ SEIU, who was working as security guard for Rudin Management, the company that owns the building. He was shot as he ducked behind a security table as the gunman sprayed the lobby with bullets and headed to the elevators to continue his deadly rampage on the 33rd floor of the tower. Etienne’s death “speaks to the sacrifice officers make” said Manny Pastreich, President of 32BJ SEIU. Included in its 185,000 person union are more than 20,000 security officers in New York.