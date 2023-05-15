After Bankruptcy Action of Theatre 80, an 8,000 signature petition urges Mayor Adams to Use Eminent Domain

The buildings that housed Theatre 80, as well as a tavern and the Museum of the American Gangster has a tenative agreement to be sold to LIK Holdings, headed by an Israeli businessman for $8.8 million.

LIK Holdings emerged as the sole bidder at a bankruptcy court auction on May 9th, but has yet to actually fork over the money on its winning bid.

LIK Holdings which is headed by Ori Kushnir agreed to pay Maverick Real Estate Partners, for the buildings. Maverick took over the debt after the longtime owners Lorcan Otway and his wife Genie declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2020.

But it turns out that while there is an agreement to buy, LIK Holdings has yet to pay the debt holder.

”We haven’t closed the transaction yet, but I made sure to tell every media outlet and politico we spoke with that our first priority is to sell the building or parts of it back to an interested theater operator, or to figure out a way to work with them,” said Ori Kushnir, a principal at LIK Hodings in a comment he left on the Save Theater 80 Facebook page. “We are in no rush to decide what to do there other than necessary fixes.”

Meanwhile, the Otways who were evicted from the their home and the theater they ran for decades, are still hoping they can somehow return. “Theft is theft,” Otway posted on the Save Theatre 80 Facebook page. “I will fight to my last breath,” he wrote. “How about you?”

A petition being circulated on Change.org has gnarred over 8,000 signatures urging Mayor Eric Adams to use the power of eminent domain to seize the property from whomever owns it--either Kushnair and LIK Holdings or the previous owner, developer, Maverick Real Estate Parnters.

“We, the signers listed below, ask you to save Theatre 80 Saint Marks with your power of eminent domain and give the building to “Historic 80 Saint Marks,” the 501c3 your administration helped to empower,” reads the petition directed at Mayor Eric Adams.

The Mayor’s Commissioner of Cultural Affairs had actually helped to establish the theater as a not for profit entity, Historic 80 St. Marks, but due to the shortness of time between its establishment as a not- for-profit and the May 9th bankruptcy auction, efforts to find a deep pocketed philanthropic backer were not successful.

“When the pandemic hit, the theater, tavern and musuem were forced to shut down and that caused Lorcan and Genie Gilmore Otway, the husband and wife team who had run the theater for years to declare bankruptcy in December 2020 because with no income they were unable to pay off the $6 million loan they had taken out several years earlier.

Lorcan Otway’s father Howard has bought the buildings and theater 59 years ago and Otway had lived in a townhouse apartment above the theater he had worked at since he was a youngster.

But Otway, who is 70 and his wife who is in her 60s were evicted from their longtime home last month. Maverick Real Estate Partners had initially taken over the mortgage and because the Otways were unable to pay it during the pandemic, had jacked up the interest rate to 25 percent and slapped on penalties that caused the defaulted loan to balloon from its original $6 million to $12 million.

Maverick did not return numerous calls seeking comment. Maryanne O’Toole, who was appointed trustee by the court shortly after the Otways sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2020 also did not calls.

LIK Holdings and Kushnar has a contentious relationship with the Otways.

As covid restrictions initially eased, Kushnar ran a company that had agreed to run the kitchen and provide food for sale to the patrons of the William Barnacle Tavern, the bar adjoining the theater. But Lorcan Otway said the service was sporadic and the food providers were frequently claiming they had run out of food by 5 pm. So Otway brought in another food supplier to sell shepherd’s pie to his patrons because early in the pandemic, in order for a pub to stay open, it had to sell food.

At that point, the LIK Holding principals sued claiming breach of an “oral contract” to handle food sales for ten years. Otway said no such oral contract ever existed. An attorney for LIK Holdings did not return calls seeking comment.

The Change.org petions says: “The two-year shutdown of businesses by New York State devastated NY’s theaters and bankrupted the owners, the Otways, when a predatory firm purchased their mortgage and doubled their debt.”

The petion continued, “On May 9, Theatre 80’s building sold at an “auction” with only two bidders for $8.8 million to Ori Kushnir, a former tenant of the Otways,” says the petition urging Eric Adams to take action. “Your use of eminent domain would discourage further disasterous profiteering, and it would address the public need. Last year, NY lost 55 percent of its theater jobs according to Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

“Although the Otways will lose 15 million dollars in equity, they would at least have a home and a job. The federal government turned these hardworking senior citizens out on the street with no resources, a couple who have given their lives to the theater.

This injustice must be addressed by you, Mayor Adams.”

Since their eviction, the Otways have taken up residence in Bonitas House, run by lower East Side rebel priest, Father Pat Moloney.

“Without Father Pat, we’d be homeless,” said Lorcan Otway.

He said he had lived in the apartment about the theater for 59 years, first with his parents and in recent decades with his wife Genie. He recalls helping his father dig a deeper theater and discovering a secret back door from the days when the club functioned as a speakeasy run by lower East Side mobsters.

That past was part of what prompted Lorcan to develop the Museum of the American Gangster, which was housed in the basement of the building below the theater. Countless stars have gotten their start in the off Broadway Theater. Frank Sinatra sung there when it was still a speakeasy and Bill Crystal worked there as an usher when “Your a Good Man Charlie Brown” had its worldwide debut there in 1967.

“Lorcan Otway, with the aid of his wife Genie have given the American public some of the finest theater we have been able to attend,” said Crystal Field, executive director of the nearby Theater for the New City. “This along with sustenance with food and drink have made some of the happiest moments in my theater life. Anything we can do to help Theatre 80, should be a major mission for ourselves and all of New York City.”