LIK Holdings emerged as the wining bidder for the building that houses Theatre 80 at a bankruptcy court auction on May 9th, but has yet to actually fork over the money on its winning bid.

But now a petition on Change.org has garnnered over 8,000 signatures urging Mayor Eric Adams to use eminent domain to enable the city to seize the building and preserve the historic theatre which has been an East Village icon since the Roaring 20s.

The long time owners, Lorcan Otway and his wife Genie Gilmore were evicted last month by the real estate developer who took over the debt in 2020.

At the bankruptcy auction on May 9, LIK Holdings which is headed by Ori Kushnir agreed to pay $8.8 million to Maverick Real Estate Partners, for the buildings. Maverick took over the debt as a secured creditor after the Otways declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy for Theatre 80 and other businesses in December 2020. The adjoined building at #78 and #80 St. Mark’s Place had served as collateral for a $6.1 million loan that the Otways had used to buy out Lorcan’s brother to settle a family feud over the ownership.

But it turns out that while there is an agreement to buy, LIK Holdings has yet to pay the debt holder.

”We haven’t closed the transaction yet, but I made sure to tell every media outlet and politico we spoke with that our first priority is to sell the building or parts of it back to an interested theater operator, or to figure out a way to work with them,” said Ori Kushnir, a principal at LIK Hodings in a comment he left on the Save Theater 80 Facebook page. “We are in no rush to decide what to do there other than necessary fixes.”

Meanwhile, the Otways who were evicted from the their home and the theater they ran for decades, are still hoping they can somehow return. “Theft is theft,” Otway posted on the Save Theatre 80 Facebook page. “I will fight to my last breath,” he wrote. “How about you?”

“We, the signers listed below, ask you to save Theatre 80 Saint Marks with your power of eminent domain and give the building to “Historic 80 Saint Marks,” the 501c3 your administration helped to empower,” reads the petition directed at Mayor Eric Adams.