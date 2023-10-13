x
  1. Home
  2.  News

After the 26th Cyclist Death in ‘23, Hundreds of Bikers Rally for Safer Streets

On Oct. 11, cyclists rode from Union Square to City Hall to demand safer streets from the Adams administration, claiming the city is lagging behind safe street goals. A day later, Mayor Adams unveiled a Greenway plan that proposes 40 miles of new bike lanes. There has been 26 cyclist deaths so far this year.

| 13 Oct 2023 | 07:12
    White helmets surrounded by white bikes, with the names of cyclists who died in traffic incidents this year, on the ground in front of City Hall as part of an Oct. 11 rally. There have been 26 cyclist fatalities so far in 2023 — the highest cyclist death toll since 1999. Photo: Transportation Alternatives
    White helmets surrounded by white bikes, with the names of cyclists who died in traffic incidents this year, on the ground in front of City Hall as part of an Oct. 11 rally. There have been 26 cyclist fatalities so far in 2023 — the highest cyclist death toll since 1999. Photo: Transportation Alternatives