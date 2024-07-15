Alleged Kips Bay Killer Arrested & Held Without Bail in Murder of 31-Year-Old Woman

Nothing ever good happens under scaffolding.

This always irksome fact of Manhattan life turned horribly tragic on Friday July 5, when the body of 31-year-old murder victim Yazmeen Williams was discovered inside a sleeping bag placed amid a large pile of sidewalk garbage at 207 E. 27th St. The building’s facade is largely shadowed in scaffolding.

Both Williams and her suspected killer, 55-year-old ex-con Chad Irish, were residents of Nathan Straus Houses, a NYCHA complex on the eastern, Second Ave. side, of the block. Opened in 1965, the two-two tower complex is named for the German-born Jewish New York businessman and philanthropist, Nathan Straus (1848-1931).

Ironically, Williams, a graduate of Buffalo State University with a degree in criminal justice, had just begun a career with the New York City Housing Authority.

The suspicious bundle containing Williams’ body was spotted by a sharp-eyed pedestrian at around 5 p.m. on July 5, at which the time police and other first responders came to the scene.

Once Williams was identified, surveillance footage, as well as witness testimony, revealed the likely killer, who was arrested at Straus Houses on Monday evening, July 7. As Irish was being taken away on a gurney, a crowd of enraged Straus residents, including the victim’s mother, Nicole Williams, shouted “murderer!” and had to be restrained by cops.

According to police, Yazmeen Williams was shot in the head before her alleged killer tried to disguise and dispose of her body. In some reports, Nicole Williams said her daughter was living with Irish but was moving out.

The evidence obtained by prosecutors includes July 5 video footage of Irish, seated in a motorized wheelchair, pulling what appears to be Williams’ corpse, which had been placed upon a dolly, down East 27th St. to the garbage pile.

The existence of such video is unsurprising, as the entire block from Second Ave. to Third Ave. is covered by videos cameras, including multiple cameras at 207 E. 27th St. itself.

Other video evidence obtained from inside Straus Houses gave prosecutors a grim timeline of recent interactions between Irish and Williams, including June 26 footage of Irish threatening to shoot Williams.

Originally charged with concealment of a human corpse, Irish is now also charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Confronted by reporters as he was removed from the 13th Precinct in Gramercy Park, a dazed looking Irish said “I didn’t do it. I didn’t hurt anybody.”

According to police sources, Irish has twenty-one previous arrests. His exact prison record, however, is unclear, as sources say that the alleged murderer of Yazmeen Willians—has a twin brother with the same name who has also been incarcerated.

According to New York State Department of Corrections prisoner lookup, one or another Chad Irish of the Bronx— also known as “Akiem Irish”—born April 28, 1969, has served at least three prison sentences, including for attempted arson, robbery, and assault.

Irish the alleged murderer is being held without bail in West Facility, East Elmhurst, Queens. His next scheduled court date is July 29.

Back in Kips Bay, a memorial to Yazmeen Willaims sits under scaffolding, adjacent the entrance of 207 E. 27th Street. Among the mass of candles, cards, flowers, a photo of Yazmeen, a yellow stuffed animal bear reads a handwritten note: “I love you Sissy so much! I miss you so much Sissy! I love you hope you are so happy up there!”

Opposite these exclamations, following one more “I love you!” is an illustration of a cat-face heart with wings and halo, underneath which words that appear to say, “It isn’t bye forever.”