Alleva, 103 Yr Old Cheese Store, Shuts Little Italy Shop, But a Move to NJ Averts Closure

Fans of Alleva Dairy, which has operated from its Little Italy shop for 103 years, will be happy to know it won’t close down as feared, but they’ll have to pay a tunnel toll if they want to follow it to its new home in Lyndhurst NJ.

The iconic store on 188 Grand Street was slated to close at 6 pm on March 1.

“Today marks a new chapter in the history of my beloved cheese store,” said Karen King, in an impromptu press conference on the last day the store will be open in Little Italy. “Thanks to the vision, generosity and commitment of businessman and developer, Jack Morris, President and CEO, of Edgewood Properties, Alleva Dairy will be opening a 3700-square-foot store at 9 Polito Avenue in Lyndhurst, N.J.

“There are not enough words to express my gratitude to Mr. Morris and his organization.

“One thing is certain, Alleva Dairy will continue and will be bigger and better than before,” she said.

Workers were already taking down the historic sign on March 1 in preparation of transporting it to its new home in Lyndhurst about 11 miles away on the other side of the Holland Tunnel.