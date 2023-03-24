April 1st Marks Deadline For Charter School Applications

April 1st in NYC is more than just April fool’s day—it’s also the last day for parents to submit applications for charter schools.

Parents must get in applications by the 1st to enroll their children for the following year (academic year 2023-24). Because charter schools are individually run, parents must reach out and research each individual school to learn about their options. However, information and a comprehensive list can be found at https://schools.nyccharterschools.org/school-search.

Once applications are in on April 1st, the lottery process begins. Because most charter schools have far more applications than available spaces, lotteries are conducted to determine which students will be admitted.

If your child is accepted to a charter school, you will be notified with either a letter or a phone call some time in April or May. Families must then contact the school to confirm enrollment.

Note that some charter schools do offer extended deadlines after April 1st, so it’s worth checking with the individual school that interests you.