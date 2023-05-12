Are Veggie Diets Safe for Kids?

Exactly one year ago this month, the journal Pediatrics published data from a Canadian study seeking to answer just that question. The team of researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital Pediatric Clinic in Toronto followed nearly 9,000 children age six months to 8 years, 248 of them vegetarians. Conclusion? There was “no hint of differences in growth of the biochemical measures of nutrition (i.e., vitamin, mineral, protein, and fat level although the veggie kids were more likely to be underweight.”

Seems like a perfectly reasonable outcome, but the most interesting thing wasn’t the conclusion. It was what the study didn’t mention plus the immediate follow up: multiple media headlines ranging from sensibly optimistic to downright scary.

First, the study didn’t actually define “vegetarian diet.” Did they mean Lacto-vegetarian (no meat, fish, poultry or eggs, but plenty of dairy products), Ovo-vegetarian (no meat, fish, poultry or dairy products except eggs); Lacto-ovo vegetarian (ditto but with dairy products and eggs); Pescatarian (seafood, but no meat, poultry, dairy and eggs): or vegan (plant foods only).

Second, the phrase “twice as likely to be underweight” measured an increase from three to six percent. Yes, that’s two times more, but it’s hardly a barn burner stat especially when, as ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton noted, vegetarian children are more likely to be Asian and smaller to start—but still grow as expected.

Now about those headlines. Start with a simple statement of fact from one writer who noted that vegetarian kids “have similar growth and nutrition compared to children who eat meat.” Then add sensible note of caution: “A vegetarian diet can be safe for children, but it must be properly planned.” Okay, that makes sense, but what the five capital letters warning that veggie kids are “are nearly TWICE as likely to be underweight as those who eat meat.” After which it was a relief to read that “Kids who live on vegetarian food are no less fit than those who eat meat.” The clean and clear cherry on top was the ABC-TV straight news headline for its two-minute explainer “New study shows vegetarian diet’s impact on a child’s health”

This is not the first time food studies have produced conflicting headlines. Just think about the high fat/low fat/no fat arguments. Or the fights over high vs low carbs. And as everyone who has lived through three COVID years of mask/no mask/vaccine/no vaccine studies knows, on medical issues as well different folks see different strokes in the same data.

So, what’s a person to do with all the studies bombarding us each day?

Out west, Colorado State University experts offer ten red flags that say, “Go easy with this one.” Paring that down to a manageable pair, their most important advice is to remember that no single study is likely to offer a final answer. In science what counts is replication, that is, the ability to duplicate facts. Follow up studies that don’t do that may seem confusing but their true message is, “Try again, please.” And do check to see who sponsored the study. Some studies saying lots of sugar is peachy have been backed by soft drink companies while others praising red meat are by NAMI (North American Meat Institute).

In short, unless your doctor disagrees, keep on with what’s working so far for the kids. And for you.

Then watch for the next absolutely completely totally definitive study.

And the contradictory one after that.

Peas and carrots anyone?