Arsonist Who Ignited Gay Pride Flag Identified and Charged With Hate Crimes

The woman who set fire to a gay pride flag outside a SoHo restaurant in the early morning hours of Monday, February 19th has reportedly been arrested and identified as Angelina Cando.

Police said Cando stepped out of a white four-door SUV in front of Little Prince Restaurant at 199 Prince Street and ignited the large gay pride flag hanging from the window.

The flames spread from the flag to the exterior of the building, causing damage. Cando immediately got back into the car and sped away. She and an associate drove down Prince Street towards MacDougal Street.

Cando was arrested and is reportedly being charged with hate crimes for igniting the flag.