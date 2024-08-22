Attempted Murder Rap after Pit Bull and Customer Attack Chelsea Pizza Worker

A 50-year-old Egyptian pizza worker is fighting for his life after a brutal attack by a customer and the man’s pit bull in a Chelsea pizza shop late Monday night, according to authorities.

Zakaria El Sherief, who was working the counter at Roma Pizza on 19th St. and 5th Avenue, was assaulted after a dispute with Tyshaun Watson, a 35-year-old man from New Jersey.

According to the Police and the D.A’s office, Watson was arrested at the scene and has been charged with two violent felonies: second-degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault. If he is convicted, he could get a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 25 years.

Prosecutors said they requested a cash bail of $250,000 or a partially secured surety bond of $500,000 due to the seriousness of the vicious attack by man and dog.

The incident occurred around 9:55 PM when Watson entered the establishment with his unleashed pit bull, police sources said.

Witnesses reported that Sherief asked Watson to either leash the dog or keep it outside, as the restaurant was nearing closing time. This request reportedly led to a heated argument, during which Watson became enraged. According to sources, Watson then went behind the counter and began punching Sherief.

The incident which was caught on a clear surveillance camera from Roma Pizza shows Watson then taking Sherief outside the pizzeria where he placed Sherief in a chokehold, brought him to the ground, and continued to strike him repeatedly. The video further shows Sherief lying unresponsive on the sidewalk as Watson stomped on his head twice, police said.

The situation quickly escalated when Watson’s pit bull joined the attack, viciously biting Sherief multiple times. Police were called to the scene and found Sherief bleeding heavily from his injuries. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and rushed Sherief to Bellevue Hospital.

Authorities who responded to the hospital reported that Sherief suffered significant bruising and swelling to his face. Both of his ankles were bandaged, and he was breathing through a tube. The attack caused severe injuries, including multiple brain bleeds, internal bleeding, and facial fractures. Sherief remains intubated and unresponsive to external stimuli, with his condition described as critical.

Watson was arrainged at Manhattan Criminal Court, where the prosecutors set the bail for a high price of $250,000 cash / $500,000 Insurance Company Bond / 500k Partially Secured Surety Bond, according to the D.A’s office. He has a criminal record in Virginia with three misdemeanor convictions for embezzlement, domestic violence assault, and driving while intoxicated, also has close ties to Virginia, where multiple family members reside.

The pit bull was taken into custody by Animal Care Centers of NYC, where it is being held for a 10-day rabies observation.

As news of the vicious attack spread through the Chelsea neighborhood, neighbors were horrified.

“This makes me sick,” wrote Linda F. on the Next Door web site.

“What kind of pet owner walks an unleashed pit bull into a store or anywhere...I’m so upset for this hard working man [the victim].”

“It’s the owners fault, not the dog,” wrote a Next Door poster from Kips Bay named Jenny.

Straus News tried to reach out to Watson’s lawyer, Ms. Kristin Mcalpin, who was unavailable for a comment.