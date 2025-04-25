Beloved Harlem Grandma Killed in Crossfire; One Suspect Arrested, Second Still At Large

A beloved grandmother and community figure was gunned down on a Harlem street when she went to investigate the source of a commotion outside of her apartment on Lenox Ave. and was caught in the crossfire between two men.

A memorial of candles and flowers was growing outside the home of the victim, Excenia Mette, 61, who was one of the first black woman to open a bodega in Harlem in the 1980s. On the night of the shooting around 10:30 at night on April 22, she was in Tamara’s Beauty Bar in the ground floor of her apartment building at 61 Lenox Ave. when she heard a heard a commotion. Two men were arguing and she reportedly heard two shots and went to investigate with the hope that her grandson was not involved.

One of the combatants was shot in the foot. Both Matte and the man, later identified as Darious Smith were brought of Mount Sinai Morningside, but Matte could not be saved.

Smith was arrested on April 24 two days after the shooting and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. The second suspect was still at large.

The district attorney viewed surveillance footage from the night of the shooting but no video has been released by police.

The DA’s said that around approximately 10:29 PM, a man wearing a blue jean jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants and later identified as Smith rode a motorized scooter to 57 Lenox Ave., disembarked and approached a group of people on foot.

Prosecutors said the suspect fired twice toward the group of people before fleeing on his scooter westbound on W. 113th Street, where he was intercepted by officer Edwin Abrego and his partners from the 28th Pct. When they attempted to stop the suspect, he collided with an officer, ran away on foot onto St. Nicholas Avenue, where prosecutors said he threw a black 9mm pistol to the sidewalk.

Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

He was charged two days later on April 24 remanded without bail.

Matte, who was known as Zeenie or Mamma Zee, had opened a deli, Momma Zee’s Food to Plez in the 1980s. She was originally from Peoria, IL. but opened her bodega in 1987 but it was forced to close during COVID. More recently, she had worked as a cook at 67 Deli Corp. down the street from her apartment.