Beloved Ukrainian Restaurant Veselka to Open Locations In Grand Central Station and Williamsburg

Residents of Williamsburg and Midtown will soon be able to enjoy the food of beloved East Village institution Veselka a little closer to home.

Veselka, which is nominated in the Outstanding Restaurant category in this year’s prestigious James Beard Awards, is known for its Ukrainian comfort food like borscht and pierogi.

The restaurant first gained popularity as a 24/7 hangout in the East Village in the area known at Little Urkaine. (After COVID, it reduced its hours to 8am-11pm on weekdays and 8am-midnight on weekends.)

After the start of the war in Ukraine, people began lining up around the block to support the cause. It became a popular gathering spot for organizing aid for the war-torn nation, and donated proceeds from sales of borscht to the war effort.

The new locations are scheduled to open later this year. The original location will then close temporarily for renovations.