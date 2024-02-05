Big Fallout: 4 Freed Suspects Believed to Flee State After Attacking 2 NYPD Officers

Four migrants who were part of an assault against a police officer and a lieutenant on Jan. 27 were freed without bail and a fifth was freed for insufficient evidence. Cops reportedly believe at least four of the suspects freed without having to post bail have since fled the state for California.

Reports say that following their arrest, the four used false names to obtain bus tickets given them by a church group that has been active in helping migrants.

Police were infuriated and packed a court room the following day when a fifth suspect was arrested and brought before a judge. That suspect was ordered to post bail and is currently on Rikers Island awaiting trial.

The ensuing uproar created an apparent rift between Governor Kathy Hochul–who happened to be in the city to celebrate a new MTA subway car on the day the caught-on-video migrant melee came to light–and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who had set the initial five suspects free.

Hochul said the suspects should be deported. ”Get them all and send them back,” Hochul had said to reporters on the MTA press tour. “You don’t touch our police officers. You don’t touch anyone.”

It all began on the evening of Jan. 27, when two cops attempted to arrest 24 year-old Yohenry Brito on shoplifting charges. Brito, who was staying in a migrant shelter near Times Square at 220 West 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. allegedly knocked an NYPD lieutenant and another police officer to the ground. As the officers attempted to handcuff the suspect other migrants joined the melee kicking and punching the officers as seen in a video of the incident released by the NYPD’s Crimestoppers tip line.

The assault by the gang of migrants on the two cops permitted Brito to temporarily escape arrest as he allegedly borrowed a coat from a friend in an attempt to mask his identity and evade capture.

Brito was eventually arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to six but one of the suspect had already been let go because prosecutors said they did not having enough evidence to place him at the scene. Four migrants were picked up and freed on their own recognizance without having to post bail.

In total, at least eight suspects were initially connceted to the mob that attacked the two NYPD officers in Times Square, which two unidentified suspects possibly still at-large. Brito and the other men were all charged with felony assault, and face a maximum of seven years in prison each if returned to New York and convicted. All of the men involved in the assault on the police are reportedly asylum-seekers.

While dozens of police officers packed the court room the day after the first four were freed without bail, prosecutors set a $15,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond for Brito. They said he did not have a permanent address and and was viewed as less likely to make a future court date.

Five men–Yorman Reveron, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Kelvin Servita Arocha, and Wilson Juarez–were released without bail. Prosecutors told a judge that they were “in the process of gathering additional video evidence of this attack, some of which we just obtained last night, and will continue to interview all witnesses.”

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are consenting to defendant release to allow us time to conduct a thorough analysis of the incident,” they added.

NYPD chief of patrol John Chell said the asylum seekers who fled “are cowards who should be on Rikers Island. You have eight people attacking a lieutenant and a cop, running up to them to kick them in the face.”

PBA boss Patrick Hendry also blasted Bragg’s decision to release the initial four as police say there may have been up to a dozen involved in the attack.

“Why aren’t they in jail right now? They brutally attacked a police officer and a lieutenant. Our criminal justice system is upside down.”

After their release, at least four of the men then went to a church that helps migrants, provided fake names, and said they needed help getting to California, according to reports in the New York Post and the Daily News.

As the political fallout spread