Big Porn Site is Trying to Force East Village Restaurant Doner Haus to Change Its Logo

The owners of Doner Huas, a small fast casual German restaurant in the East Village reknowned for its German-style kebabs is facing a trade mark infringement battle with the parent company of Pornhub.com.

MindGeek, the shadowy parent company of the multi billion porn empire, said in a legal letter sent to the restaurant last mnth that the restaurant’s logo could cause porn hub customers to be confused by the restaurant’s offerings because the restaurants name has “the same look and feel” as the colors Porn hub uses.

That is a claim that the owners whose fast casual restaurant is on 240 East 14th St., find absurd.

Pornhub describes itself as “world’s leading free porn site” that features “unlimited free sex movies.”

The owners of Doner Haus said their restaurant “firmly distinguishes itself with its emphasis on wholesome, family oriented ding and prides itself on selling delicious food.

Porn hub’s recent offering on its porn site includes videos with titles including “teaching the new intern how to extract a sperm sample from a doner. Real registered nurses!

In another video it opens with a model saying, “We went to my friend’s party and had hard sex in the house in front of everyone.”

Another says, “This is what happens if you hire a Venezuelan maid in your home” and then oddly names another country as part of the title “scandal in Peru.”

The Mind Geek attorney Christine Sabbagh said in a legal cease and desist letter sent last month, “Doner Huse is displaying and using a logo and trademark which has the same general look and feel as the Pornhub Trademarks on its social media accounts...”

The letter threatens, “if you refuse or fail to confirm its intention to comply with MindGeek’s requests by Aug. 7th, 2023, we will initiate the appropriate legal actions against you without further notice or delay.”

Pamela Pham at Doner Haus counters: “Presumably when people want to indulge in “hardcore sex videos” on Pornhub there is a chance that they get so confused by our logo that they end up buying a sandwich at our store instead.

Stephen L. Baker an attorney representing Doner Haus the restaurant questioned the legal merits of the letter.

Stephen L. Baker an attorney representing Doner Haus the restaurant questioned the legal merits of the letter.

Mind Geek, in its letter insisted: “consumers will believe that the entity Döner Haus is affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed or in some way approved by Mindgeek”.

“What evidence does your client have to support this claim regarding what consumers in the U.S. recognize?” Baker asked. “Does it have a survey conducted by an expert that meets the standard set forth in Federal Rule of Evidence 702 and Daubert v. MerrellDow Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 509 U.S. 579 (1993)? I think it is fair to assume your client has no such evidence.”

“Our client respects the trademark rights of others, and expects others to respect their rights to rightfully use trademarks, including trade dress, that do not infringe the rights of others,” Baker wrote in his response. That being said, Doner Haus not only disagrees with your assessment of the alleged trade dressinfringement of your client’s Pornhub trade dress, but considers the same to be so incredible as to be beyond the pale.

He added, “We consider the matter to be closed.”

Representatives for Mind Geek and Pornhub had not returned calls by presstime.