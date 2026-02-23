x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Blizzard Blitzes City, Dumps Nearly Two Feet of Snow

The blizzard, which began on Feb. 22, dumped more than 15 inches of snow in most of Manhattan by midday on Feb. 23. Washington Heights in northern Manhattan received 22.1 inches, the most recorded in the borough.

Lower Manhattan /
| 23 Feb 2026 | 05:36
    Slender branches are loaded with wet snow in Greenwich Village on Feb. 22.
    Slender branches are loaded with wet snow in Greenwich Village on Feb. 22. ( Photo: Karen Rempel)
    Snowblower clears snow outside Immaculate Conception Church on E. 14th St.
    Snowblower clears snow outside Immaculate Conception Church on E. 14th St. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    West Village Streets are more picturesque than usual as the second major storm of the season socked the city on Feb. 22-23.
    West Village Streets are more picturesque than usual as the second major storm of the season socked the city on Feb. 22-23. ( Photo: Karen Rempel)
    New Yorkers awoke to a winter wonderland on Feb. 23 even as the storm continued to swirl on Feb. 23.
    New Yorkers awoke to a winter wonderland on Feb. 23 even as the storm continued to swirl on Feb. 23. ( Photo: Karen Rempel)
    The YMHA on E. 14th St. was closed on Feb. 23, but a woman works a snowblower to clear a path for reopening on Feb. 24.
    The YMHA on E. 14th St. was closed on Feb. 23, but a woman works a snowblower to clear a path for reopening on Feb. 24. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    Homeless man outside a tent in the East Village. Mayor Mamdani said he will undertake outreach programs to the city’s homeless population after 18 people died on city streets in the aftermath of the Jan. 24 storm.
    Homeless man outside a tent in the East Village. Mayor Mamdani said he will undertake outreach programs to the city’s homeless population after 18 people died on city streets in the aftermath of the Jan. 24 storm. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    Sixth Ave. in Greenwich Village is virtually devoid of traffic on the evening of Feb. 22, as most motorists heeded the emergency ban to stay off streets from 9 p.m. until noon on Feb. 23.
    Sixth Ave. in Greenwich Village is virtually devoid of traffic on the evening of Feb. 22, as most motorists heeded the emergency ban to stay off streets from 9 p.m. until noon on Feb. 23. ( Photo: Karen Rempel)
    NYPD cruiser answers a call in the East Village.
    NYPD cruiser answers a call in the East Village. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    MTA was able to keep subways and buses, such as this one making its way up First Ave., running throughout the blizzard on Feb. 22-23.
    MTA was able to keep subways and buses, such as this one making its way up First Ave., running throughout the blizzard on Feb. 22-23. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    NYC Aids Memorial Park at St. Vincent’s Triangle, located at the corner of Greenwich Ave. and W. 12th St., is decorated in winter white.
    NYC Aids Memorial Park at St. Vincent’s Triangle, located at the corner of Greenwich Ave. and W. 12th St., is decorated in winter white. ( Photo: Karen Rempel)

A blizzard walloped Manhattan cancelling classes and sending wind gusts of over 40 MPH and a snow emergency that banned traffic from 9 p.m. when the storm began gathering intensity on Feb. 22 until noon on Monday when snow finally began to taper off.

Washington Heights in northern Manhattan was the hardest hit area in Manhattan with 22.1 inches of snow, while most other areas of Manhattan recorded snowfalls of at least 15 inches.

The heavy snowfall marks the first blizzard to hit the city since Jan. 2016. It’s been classified as a “bomb cyclone” or “Nor’easter” by meteorologists, due to the rapid drop in barometric pressure that has given it so much force.

Wind gusts of up to 47 MPH were reported in Manhattan around 3 a.m. on Feb. 23.

As the storm gathered momentum on Sunday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a travel ban for all non-essential vehicle traffic that was in effect from 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 to noon on Feb. 23. This meant that only emergency-response vehicles, MTA buses, utility vehicles, or vehicles transporting workers deemed essential were permitted on the roads.

After getting some criticism for ordering schools kids to go to remote learning in an earlier Jan. 24 storm, this time around Mamdani gave a snow day to the city’s approximately one million public school students, the first since 2019. He encouraged schoolchildren to go sledding once the blizzard slows, which started around midday on Feb. 23. Students will officially be instructed to return to class on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

By the end of the day on Feb. 23, the website Plow NYC showed that about half the roads in Manhattan, especially along the north/south avenues, had been plowed once in the past hour. Most of the east/west streets had been plowed at least once in the past three hours.

The Feb. 22-23 blizzard follows another walloping winter storm that hit New York City a month ago, which dropped 11.5 inches on Central Park on Jan. 25.

The bitterly cold weather that both preceded and outlasted that storm led to 26 deaths, 19 of which occurred outdoors, city officials say. A large number of these deaths reportedly stemmed from hypothermia but several were from drug overdoses.

Snow from last month’s storm also took weeks to melt due to a persistent streak of sub-freezing temperatures; the melting process appeared to have neared completion in many areas when the current blizzard touched down.

City officials say that above-freezing temperatures in the days following Feb. 23 will greatly speed up the melt-off this time around, however. If a new Farmer’s Almanac’s forecast bears out, New Yorkers can look forward to a dry and warmer-than-usual spring, too.