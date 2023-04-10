Bonner David Gallery NYC Thriving In 2023

After a year and a half on the Upper East Side, Bonner David Galleries has carved out a name for itself in New York, after crossing the country from its origins in Scottsdale, AZ where it still operates.

The gallery’s East Coast debut was impeded by the pandemic; they opened in February 2020, just a month before Covid-19 forced galleries to shutter. Two years later, in 2022, Bonner David reopened with a two-night celebration at its NYC location.

The latest addition to the NY location is an exhibit entitled “Soul Searching” by the artist Michael Carson which opens April 13 and runs through May 20.

Artists currently showing include Brad Aldridge, Lovemore Bonjisi, Eric Boos, Quim Bove, Rich Bowman, Andy Burgess and many more.

Artist Christi Bonner and art collector Clark David Olson teamed up over two decades ago to start a gallery featuring both traditional and contemporary work. The same concepts underlie the New York City location.

At 22 East 81st Street, the gallery is spacious and luminous, and located steps from the Met and the rest of Museum Mile. The director is Rebecca Rosenfield, who told Our Town last year about the creative solutions she found during the pandemic to keep the gallery alive.

“To communicate with people, we did themed windows, whether it was Passover, Easter–and then Mother’s Day, we did all flowers,” Rosenfield said at the time. “People would say of [the] window display, ‘I really like that painting’ or ‘it made me so happy.’”

The gallery is located on 81st Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues, and is open from 11am to 6pm Tuesday through Saturday.