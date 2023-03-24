x
Bullets Fly in East Village Triggering Massive NYPD Response, Suspect in Custody.

A suspect was said to have fired on a marked police cruiser on E. 4th St, shattering its windshield. An officer returned fire. A firearm was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody, cops said.

| 24 Mar 2023 | 10:44
    Police shut down an entire city block on East 4th Street between Avenue “C” and Avenue “D” on March 24 following a shooting incident. No one was struck by the flying bullets exchanged between police and a suspect, who cops said was taken into custody. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    The NYPD calls in its Technical Assitance Response Unit after two police officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect in the East Village on March 24. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    NYPD calls in its Real Time Crime van after a shooting incident involving a suspect who fired at cops. Photo: Keith J. Kelly

There was a massive police response in the East Village March 24 night after a suspect fired on a police cruiser, shattering its windshield. One officer returned fire, a police spokesman said and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police were initially responding to a report of a man with a firearm when the shooting erupted.

“A firearm was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody,” a police spokesman said. Two officers were taken to Lennox Hill Hospital for observation, but neither they nor the suspect were wounded by bullets that were fired, cops said.

The identify of the suspect was not released.

The shooting occurred outside an apartment building at 330 E. 4th Street and resulted in the closure of an entire block between Avenue C and Avenue D.

Initially after the shooting cops were escorting a few neighborhood residents to their apartments so long as it was not close to the scene of the shoot out, but after about an hour, cops were ordered to keep everyone outside the block-long crime scene.

At least some residents were trying to figure out how to go through gardens on E. 5th Street to enter apartment buildings via backdoors.

One woman who was inside the closed off area when the shooting occurred said police were allowing her to stay inside the police tape but far away from the crime scene which occurred mid block. “If I leave, they won't let me back in,” she said.

“This is gonna go on all night,” lamented one area resident, “I have to be at work at 7 am,” he said. The neighbor inside the crime scene tape told the man his wife was escorted to her apartment earlier. “Your wife said don’t let you in,” she joked.