CD2 Race Pits Epstein (D) vs Murillo (R, C), and Indies Allie Ryan and Gail Schargel

Aside from Democrat Harvey Epstein, who is the current New York State Assembly member, is facing off against three upstart rivals include Republican candidate Jeff Murillo, an attorney and community activist who also has the backing of the Conservative party, independent candidate Allie Ryan, a community activist who has run twice in the Dem primary and is now running on the Unity Party and another independent candidate Gail Schargel, on the Clean Safe Streets Party.

We asked three questions of the candidates in emailed Q&As and here are there responses.

Harvey Epstein (D)

Background and Experience

I have spent my entire career standing up for New Yorkers who’ve been left out or left behind. As an Assembly Member representing the East Side, I have written and passed legislation to protect tenants, expand affordable housing, and defend working families from corporate greed. Before serving in elected office, I worked for decades as a public-interest attorney and community advocate, helping residents navigate eviction, homelessness, and unsafe housing conditions. He chaired the Community Board, served as a legal aid attorney, and led partnerships between neighborhood organizations and city agencies to deliver real results. Harvey will bring to the City Council his lifelong belief that government should be a force for equity and dignity, and that the people closest to the pain should be closest to the power.

What Makes You the Best Candidate for the Job?

I combine progressive values with the experience to get things done. I understand how the City government works—and how to make it work for people again. In the Council, I’ll fight to make city programs simpler, fairer, and more responsive, while holding agencies accountable to the communities they serve. I have built coalitions that stretch from tenant leaders to small-business owners, from healthcare workers to climate activists, because I know real change happens when everyone has a seat at the table.

The Most Pressing Issues Facing District 2

Lower Manhattan is facing a housing crisis that threatens the heart of our community. Rents are rising faster than wages, longtime tenants are being displaced, and too many new buildings cater only to the wealthy. Harvey will fight for stronger rent protections, expand affordable housing on public land, and ensure that every development includes real community benefits—not giveaways to developers.Our neighborhoods also face a crisis of affordability beyond housing. Families are being priced out by rising costs for childcare, healthcare, and small-business rents. I will work to strengthen local economies by supporting small businesses, expanding access to affordable childcare, and creating pathways to union jobs that pay a living wage. I know that economic security is the foundation of a just city.

Lastly, I believe New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in the city they call home. For Harvey, public safety and mental health are deeply connected, and both can be addressed with compassion and care. True safety means every neighbor feels secure in their home, every senior feels respected on their block, and every young person sees a future for themselves in this city. I’m running for City Council because I believe in a New York where every person has the right to live with dignity, stability, and hope—and where the government works as hard for ordinary people as they work for this city every day.

Jeff Murillo (R, C)

Background and Experience

I am a media producer by day and a lifelong advocate for people with disabilities, residents living in public housing, youth, families, and seniors. My past and present community work with non-profits such as Henry Street Settlement, BGR, and Devil Dog USA Inc., among others, provided community outreach & support.

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I.m a Lifelong Lower East Side/East Village resident from NYCHA housing, giving me deep insight into district issues like high rents and crumbling infrastructure. I’m a community organizer and media entrepreneur who’s fought for public housing, disability services, and local institutions like Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital. I endorse public safety priorities including law and order, tougher enforcement, and addressing street violence and e-bike issues. I’ll champion small businesses, jobs, and anti-corruption measures to support working families and cut City Hall waste.

What are the three most pressing issues in your district that you want to address?

Public Safety & Law and Order, Public Housing & Tenant Rights, Fiscal Responsibility.

Allie Ryan

Background/experience

Two Decades of Experience as a Lower Manhattan Environmental/Bicycling/Land Use Activist/Organizer, part of seven lawsuits suing for good government/community improvements and Non Profit Creator. I am an Independent Candidate, so I will hold our incoming Mayor accountable to New Yorkers NOT a party, an ideology or lobbyists.

What makes you the best person for the job?

When elected to City Council I will symbolize an end to the status quo of elected officials and public servants who put a political party, an ideology, and organizations who endorse them first over residents. Career politicians have caused many Lower Manhattan residents to create grassroots groups to crowdfund and sue to stop public policies and programs such as congestion pricing, the SoHo NoHo Rezoning, the restaurant sheds, and the thankfully stopped in the 11th hour destruction of Elizabeth Street Garden. We have been told crime is not happening, is NOT a problem, current policy experiments are working. That the affordability crisis, public education crisis, mental illness, homelessness and addiction crisis that we witness or experience daily are being addressed to the best of our abilities. They are not.

One of my opponents, Harvey Epstein, has caused a lot of the problems that New Yorkers, specifically Council District 2 residents, face: he voted for Congestion Pricing, which has increased our cost of living, added to our affordability crisis; Bail Reform, which has caused many New Yorkers to be mindful and cautious of their surroundings as they walk down the street for fear of being assaulted out of the blue. He co-sponsored a bill to eliminate Gifted and Talented education and to repeal the law that protects the Specialized High School Admissions Test, in other words, he wants to remove educational programs from students. He refuses to legislate to hold ebike riders accountable for following traffic laws, he refuses to sign on to Priscilla’s Law, to register and license e-bikes. He is quitting his job as an Assembly member to run for City Council and avoid paying the congestion pricing tax to return home from Albany.

I have a track record of leading boldly with solutions.

What are two or three most pressing issues facing your district?

Here are my actionable goals to address the three most pressing issues facing Council District 2 residents:

1. Public Safety: Pass ebike regulations, specifically, Priscilla’s Law to register & license e-bikes and to ban ebikes in parks. Increase NYPD foot patrols and increase cop recruitment.

2. Affordability / Small Businesses:

I will advocate for a pied-a-terre tax on luxury apartments at the same time as creating landlord incentives to fix up and rent 60,000 vacant rent control /rent stabilized apts.

I will the Jacob Riis Houses and their brown polluted water supply. Create a health survey–residents have significant health problems. 3. Homelessness-

- Structured job training for homeless to get on their feet.

- Prioritize repairs for the 17 NYCHA housing developments in CD2.

Please visit AllieRyan.com to learn more.

Gail Schargel

We had not received a response to our Q&As at the time of our print deadline Monday. On her Facebook page, she posts: “I’ve seen the decline in our neighborhoods where we live. The garbage, the streets, the bikers speeding through, and I believe it’s time for me to take action.” If we receive the Q&A answers, we will post online.