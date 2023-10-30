Celebrating Those Who Help Keep New York Running

The friends and families of building workers mingled with politicians and union leadership on Thursday, Oct. 26, taking pride in recognizing the essential work provided by 17 men and women performing different service jobs across New York.

The Annual Building Service Worker Awards–hosted by 32BJ and the newspapers Our Town, The West Side Spirit, Our Town Downtown and Chelsea News–recognize doormen, porters, supers, cleaners, window washers, airport workers and other essential workers.

NY1 television anchor Errol Louis emceed the event before a packed crowd at 32BJ’s headquarters. Politicians on hand included New York State Attorney General Letitia James, State Assembly Member Alex Bores, SA Member Deborah Glick, SA Member Tony Simone, City Council Member Julie Menin, Council Member Gale Brewer, Council Member Erik Bottcher, and City Comptroller Brad Lander.

The personal journeys of each of the awardees were on full display.

Danuta Klimas, battling pancreatic cancer while holding down a 4-11 p.m. cleaning shift, was named Cleaner of the Year. Real Estate Board of New York president James Whelan noted that she refers to her husband (who drops her off at work every day) as her “private driver,” which elicited chuckles from the audience.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James presented the award for Window Cleaner of the Year to Steven Purvey, “a self-described daredevil.” Purvey soon revealed a not-so-hidden skill he possessed: the knee-slapping acceptance speech. With perfectly-timed asides about who to call when your job is on the line, Purvey quickly had the room in stitches. He recalled that his best day on the job was being asked to star in a TV commercial...and getting to keep the pair of Timberland boots he was given to wear.

Roy Knowings, named Commercial Porter of the Year, announced that he has served as a porter for over 50 years and is nearing retirement. Then, in a profoundly affecting moment, he burst into tears of gratitude.

Tammy Murray, a homeless shelter worker and the Helping Hand awardee, was celebrated for fostering a welcoming and nonjudgmental environment. Murray had herself been in a shelter in Georgia, an experience that only bolsters her empathy for the residents at her workplace.

The remaining honorees included: Airport Worker of the Year Sophia Harris, Super of the Year Max Correa Jr., Residential Porter of the Year David Carrasquillo, Public School Handyperson of the Year Antonietta Cioffi, East Side Doorperson of the Year Jose Garcia, Longevity Awardee Virginia Gomez, West Side Doorwoman of the Year Sharon Noel Lake, Downtown Doorman of the Year Pedro Lliguicota, Outer Borough Commercial Worker of the Year Yosauris Mariano, Theater Worker of the Year Ernest Pelerin, Security Officer of the Year Matilda Radinson, and Green Worker of the Year Martin Robinson.