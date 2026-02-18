Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Feb. 19-25

Thursday, Feb. 19

Chelsea

Music and Movement Storytime: Join the NYPL to hear stories, sing songs, and get those wiggles out as you help your active child build important early learning skills. Discover ways to promote early literacy at home and meet other caregivers in the neighborhood. 11 a.m. Muhlenberg Library, 209 W. 23rd St., New York, NY; 212-924-1585.

Downtown

Dance Reflections Workshops: On the occasion of this second New York Festival, Dance Reflections is reaffirming its commitment to the values of transmission and education. Over several weeks, some 20 workshops are being held in a single venue: the New York Center for Creativity & Dance, recently opened by one of Dance Reflections’ loyal partners, the Joyce Theater. 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. New York Center for Creativity & Dance, 287 E. 10th St., New York, NY; 212-691-9740.

Friday, Feb. 20

Downtown

Buffalo Nichols w/ Nicky Diamonds: Carl Nichols has been releasing music under the Buffalo Nichols moniker since 2021, but his commitment to creative expression dates back to his teens. His contemporary take on the blues has taken him from the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series. 6 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal St., New York, NY; 212-254-3706.

Chelsea

The 24th Annual Lisa Dickler Awano Writers’ Showcase: ‘Opportunity Knocks’: Come to an evening of original writings presented by members of the National Arts Club’s literary committee. 6 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY; 212-475-3424.

Saturday, Feb. 21

Chelsea

Lunar New Year Celebration: Welcome the Year of the Horse at Bryant Park. Join a ribbon-dancing class, meet the NYCCC lions, and enjoy a Lion Dance and other performances by the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Join Cali Co Cat for a special Winter Storytime, watch a Storytime on Ice performance featuring the Bryant Parkettes, make a wish on Wishing Trees, and craft a lantern or Year of the Horse puppet to take home. 10:30 a.m. Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY; 212-768-4242.

Downtown

Reflections: A Triptych by Benjamin Millepied: Discover a ballet triptych by Benjamin Millepied celebrating the unity of dance, music, and visual art. Commissioned by Van Cleef & Arpels, this trilogy of contemporary ballets, “Reflections,” “Hearts & Arrows,” and “On the Other Side,” draws inspiration from the symbolic and emotional resonance of precious stones. 8 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton St., New York, NY; 212-266-3000.

Sunday, Feb. 22

Downtown

Walking Tour: “All-of-a-Kind Family”: Follow in the footsteps of Ella, Henny, Sarah, Charlotte, and Gertie, the beloved sisters depicted in Sydney Taylor’s children’s classic “All-of-a-Kind Family.” Stroll through the story and into the streets to learn about the real-life people and Lower East Side places that inspired Taylor to write “All-of-a-Kind Family.” This event is recommended for children 5 and up and their adult companions. 11:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY; 212-219-0302.

Chelsea

Kids ‘N Comedy: Every month Kids ‘N Comedy presents a showcase of its best and brightest teenage standup comics at Gotham Comedy Club. 2 p.m. Gotham Comedy Club, 208 W. 23rd St., New York, NY; 212-367-9000.

Monday, Feb. 23

Chelsea

Lapsit Storytime: Baby and Me: Join the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of movement, books, and songs, in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. Come prepared to sit with your child on your lap. 10:30 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., New York, NY; 212-340-0863.

Downtown

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam: Richie Cannata, music producer, saxophonist, and keyboardist, started this jam in the late ’80s, and now it has found a home at The Bitter End. 10 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St., New York, NY; 212-673-7030.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Chelsea

Magic in a Bottle: Come to City Winery for a night of magic, comedy, and wine. Close-up magic will take place at your table prior to showtime so make sure you get there early. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 Eleventh Ave., New York, NY; 646-751-6033.

Downtown

Jackie Robinson, All-Star! Mid-Winter Break Drop-In Activities: Meet Jackie Robinson through interactive and creative activities to complement your Museum visit. Explore athletic challenges to rival Robinson’s record-setting feats, dig deeper into his experience as a multi-sport athlete, strike a pose in custom photo ops, and learn more about how Robinson and other African American athlete activists used their platforms to advance social change. 12 p.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick St., New York, NY; 866-454-3772.

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Chelsea

Michael Pollan discusses ‘A World Appears’ with Jennifer Egan: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Michael Pollan to celebrate his newest release, “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness.” 6 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E.17th St., New York, NY; 212-253-0810.

Downtown

Kindie Rock: A roster of family music performers lead story times and sing-a-longs, sponsored by the Battery Park City Authority. 11 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY; 212-417-2000.