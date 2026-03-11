Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Mar. 12-18

Thursday, March 12th

Chelsea

Artist Talk: Saba Khan in conversation with Taylor Zakarin: Join in a conversation between artist Saba Khan and Taylor Zakarin, associate curator of High Line Art, as they discuss Khan’s High Line Channel exhibition. 6:30 p.m. Friends of the High Line Headquarters, 820 Washington Street, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra: Lipton and bandmates Eben Levy (guitar), Ian Riggs (bass), and Vito Dieterle (sax) deliver original songs steeped in mixed-message sincerity and soul. 7:00 p.m. The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Friday, March 13th

Downtown

R!CH YASHEL: The Latin Pop R&B artist, whose real name is Richard Camacho, was part of globally acclaimed boy band CNCO, and is now stepping into his own spotlight, leading the new generation of Latin music. 6:00 p.m. SOB’s, 204 Varick Street, New York, NY (212) 243-4940.

Chelsea

‘It Girl’ by Allison Pataki: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with Allison Pataki to celebrate her new novel, a story of passion, drama, stardom and the price of fame for America’s sweetheart. Pataki will be in conversation with journalist Chloe Melas, followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Saturday, March 14th

Chelsea

Girls in Science and Engineering Day: Come to the Intrepid Museum to celebrate women, girls and youth involved in engineering, science, technology and aerospace. More than 20 organizations will lead hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and demonstrate real-world STEM applications, particularly aerospace and engineering. Demonstrations and discussions will be led by experts from Intrepid Museum, Hudson River Park, Women in Aviation, Girls Who Code, NYC and The NYU Tandon’s Center for K-12 STEM. 11:00 a.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Downtown

Robinson’s Readers Story Time and Craft: Robinson’s Readers is a monthly children’s story time and craft workshop at the Jackie Robinson Museum for ages 4 to 6. It features educator-led, themed picture book readings and hands-on, interactive art activities focusing on the life, values and legacy of the legendary baseball player. 11:30 a.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick Street, New York, NY (866) 454-3772.

Sunday, March 15th

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Whitney Biennial 2026: The 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States—features work of 56 artists, duos and collectives. 1:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Brandin Vaughn Pop-Up: Come to Chelsea Market to kick off the fashion label Brandin Vaughn’s Pop-Up tour. Discover the Brandin Vaughn Collection, shop the latest designs and get to know the designer behind the work during this in-market experience. 7:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Monday, March 16th

Chelsea

Lapsit Storytime: Baby and Me: Join the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of movement, books, and songs, in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. Come prepared to sit with your child on your lap. 10:30 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam: Richie Cannata, music producer, saxophonist and keyboardist, started this jam in the late 80s, and now it has found a home at The Bitter End. 10:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Tuesday, March 17th

Chelsea

The Most Irish Drink: An Evening with Maura Clare of Smuggling Nun: Come to the National Arts Club on St. Patrick’s Day to join Maura Clare, founder/owner of Smuggling Nun, for a lecture on the history of poitin, a super-strength clear Irish moonshine. The US brand Smuggling Nun was named after the founder’s cousin, Sister Mary, a Franciscan nun who smuggled poitin through customs in a bottle of holy water. 8:00 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Adult Zumba: Join in on the fun featuring easy-to-follow Latin dance choreography while working on your balance, coordination and range of motion. Bring your friends and come prepared for enthusiastic instruction, a little strength training and a lot of fun. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Wednesday, March 18th

Chelsea

Ailey II at The Joyce Theater: Witness Ailey II’s “off-the-charts-energy” at the Joyce Theatre and experience these dancers performing a collection of new works and repertory favorites. 7:30 p.m. The Joyce Theater, 175 8th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 405-9000.

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed or restored. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.