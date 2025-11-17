Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Nov. 20-26

Thursday, Nov. 20

Chelsea

Emery Roth’s New York Apartment Houses: Join Andrew Alpern, noted author, architectural historian, and one of the foremost experts on New York City’s apartment houses, for an engaging look at the work of Emery Roth. Alpern will highlight Roth’s most iconic buildings, including the San Remo, the Beresford, and the Ritz Tower, as well as a selection of his lesser-known designs. 7:30 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Jimi Hendrix Birthday Jam: Come to Cafe Wha? to hear Marcus Machado, a guitar prodigy whose first solo album, “Aquarius Purple,” showcases his talent as a musician and his ability to translate his emotions into music. 6 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal St., New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Friday, Nov. 21

Downtown

The Brooklyn Nomads: This cross-cultural ensemble of talented musicians returns to Joe’s Pub, playing music rooted in Arabic music traditions. 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Chelsea

Bark After Dark: The New Yorker: Come to this after-hours series where art, dogs, and community come together. Enjoy music, special activities, and playful surprises designed for both people and pups—all set against the backdrop of the Museum’s one-of-a-kind collection. 6 p.m. AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Ave., New York, NY (212) 696-8360.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Chelsea

New York Safe Boating Course: Hudson River Park Trust is proud to partner with The Nautical School to provide this free boating-safety course designed to teach boaters of all experience levels the essential skills and knowledge needed to navigate safely and responsibly on the water. 9 a.m. Pier 84 at Hudson River Park, 555 Twelfth Ave., New York, NY (212) 627-2020.

Downtown

Family Activity Weekends: Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. 11 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water St., New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Sunday, Nov. 23

Downtown

Walking Tour: Synagogues of the Lower East Side: At the beginning of the last century, there were more than 500 synagogues throughout the Lower East Side. On this tour, you will explore the evolution of the Lower East Side through the fate of its synagogues. You’ll learn about the ones still in existence, the ones that were lost, and the ones that were transformed to fit the needs of a changing neighborhood. 11:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Chelsea

Dear Composers Concert: The Musicians Club of New York presents its sixth annual Dear Composers Concert, celebrating chamber works by six departed American composers in an intimate setting. Music selections are presented in concert alongside talks and reflections by their surviving children, spouses, colleagues, and friends, giving audiences a deeper understanding and appreciation of these composers. 3:30 p.m. Scandinavia House, Victor Borge Hall, 58 Park Ave., New York, NY (212) 333-7844.

Monday, Nov. 24

Chelsea

Ed Palermo Big Band featuring Napoleon Murphy Brock: The Ed Palermo Big Band returns to The Iridium for a very special performance featuring the legendary Napoleon Murphy Brock, the iconic vocalist and saxophonist from Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention and the classic Roxy and Elsewhere album. 8:30 p.m. The Iridium, 1650 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 582-2121.

Downtown

Xiangqi Club: Come to the NYPL to play xiangqi, also known as Chinese chess, a two-player strategy board game. 1 p.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Chelsea

Edge Class: In this class, taught by Ice Theatre of New York, skaters gain a repertory of exercises designed to develop skills necessary for accomplishing the athletic elements of skating. 6:30 a.m. Rink at Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Lapsit Storytime: Join the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of books, songs, and gentle movement in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. 10:30 a.m. Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey St., New York, NY (212) 966-3424.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Chelsea

Live Music—Sean the Cellist: Come to Chelsea Market to hear Sean Grissom, internationally known as “the Cajun Cellist,” who has performed his unique brand of country, Cajun, classical, swing, and rock music from the streets and subways of New York City to the concert halls of Europe and the Far East. 12 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave., New York, NY (212) 652-2111

Downtown

Thanksgiving Blues With Friends w/ Gianluca Nostro: This Thanksgiving Eve, join The Gotham Blues Society NYC as they showcase their mission to preserve and promote the genre. 7 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St., New York, NY (212) 673-7030.