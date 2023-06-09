City Council Passes Bill Creating Office On Transparent Hospital Pricing

According to research done by the nonprofit organization 32BJ Health Fund and highlighted by local politicians, different private hospitals in New York City have truly astounding fluctuations in pricing for the exact same procedures. A cesarean section, recognized by many medical professionals worldwide as a potentially life-saving procedure, is just one example; at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, the procedure costs roughly $55,077, whereas at a NYC Health + Hospitals branch it costs only $17,681. An outpatient colonoscopy, a highly recommended and crucial preventive procedure for middle-aged adults everywhere, comes out to $10,368 at New York- Presbyterian–but only $2,185 at publicly funded NYC Health + Hospitals.

After paging through the fund’s report, the New York City Council was chagrined by this state of affairs. They’ve now passed a bill to get to highlight the widely divergent costs for similar procedures.

District 5 Council Member Julie Menin–who was a key sponsor of the bill–said that “The Healthcare Accountability and Consumer Protection Act will revolutionize healthcare in New York City by bringing transparency to prices and empowering New Yorkers with the information they deserve.”

She added that “with this legislation, we will finally uncover the hidden costs and expose the price gouging that has plagued our healthcare system for far too long. We cannot allow exorbitant healthcare costs to burden our families, businesses, and city government any longer.”

“If you think about, this is one of the only industries where–as a consumer–you are procuring a service, but at the end of the day you have no idea what you’re gonna be charged for that very service,” Menin said. In addition to creating a centralized Office of Healthcare Accountability (that reports to the Mayor, the NYS Attorney General, and the City Council Speaker) to tackle the problem, “there would be a website listing by hospital, by procedure what various medical procedures cost.” In shining a light on these disparities, Menin hopes action can be taken to bring healthcare care costs down.

Yet accountability is not always merely a matter of plain transparency, or what Menin describes as unearthing the “secret and opaque process” of determining exorbitant procedure prices. To ensure compliance and material change, the bill seems to promise what Menin says is “disclosure of city tax breaks...right now New York City is giving $1.5 billion in tax breaks to these not-for-profit private hospitals. At that tax rate, these hospitals are supposed to be giving the same attendant amount of charitable and community care...but they’re not.”

Menin singled out New York Presbyterian in her district, which she claims is shortchanging the city ”$369 million for the tax break that they are receiving” by not providing the correct amount of charity care. Perhaps these tax breaks could be rescinded, in other words, if compliance is still not forthcoming after expanded transparency measures.

As for the implementation of the bill, Menin says that “the next stage is working with the administration in terms of the staffing plan, because I want to make sure the office is robustly staffed.” The bill is currently on the mayor’s desk, where she expects it will be signed within 30 days, and then implemented within 240 days of being signed.

Other prominent locals that had been clamoring for the bill weighed in on its passage, with Kevin Morra of advocacy group Power to the Patients declaring that “all New Yorkers have been living with a precarious healthcare system, rigged against them for financial gain, especially apparent in our most vulnerable moments. Today, thanks to the leadership and uncompromising tenacity of Council Member Julie Menin, along with a super majority of her Council Member peers, we will realize an end to the total disregard for patient rights and patient protections in New York City.”

Executive Director of District Council 37 Henry A. Garrido also voiced his pleasure with the bill, claiming that “once implemented, the Healthcare Accountability and Consumer Protection Act will be a critical foundation for our fight against the unfair healthcare costs that eat away at every New Yorker’s bottom line.”