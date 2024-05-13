Citywide Crime Largely Down In April; Y-T-D Hate Crimes up 3.3%

Major citywide crime categories plunged “precipitously” in April compared to the same month a year ago, the NYPD said. Despite the charged atmosphere around political protests and overseas events, the number of hate crimes through May 5 was only up by 3.3 percent Y-T-D compared to the same period a year earlier.

The four month figures through May 5 show a 2.69 percent decline in overall crime incidents year-to date, the latest COMPstat numbers showed.

One troubling statistic was the rise in traffic fatalities, which jumped 6.6 percent through the May 5 period to 81 deaths compared to 76 traffic deaths in the same period a year ago.

Overall, crime in April was reportedly down by 4.9 percent compared to the same month last year, with major crimes in the transit system plummeting by 23 percent. It marks the third consecutive month of decreasing transit crime figures, according to the NYPD.

Crime incidents in public housing developments also reportedly continued to decrease, with April seeing an 8.7 dip compared to the same month last year. Other “bellwether” crimes dipped measurably compared to April 2023: murder was down by 30.3 percent, grand larceny-auto was down by 10.9 percent, burglary was down by 10.6 percent, grand larceny was down by 6.9 percent, and felony assault was down by 1.9 percent. This translates to 500 fewer overall crimes that occurred in NYC this April compared to the same month last year.

Through May 5, the number of murders dropped 14.9 percent to 114, compared to 134 in the same four plus months a year earlier. Rapes were flat, with 511 reported incidents last year and this year. Robberies and felony assaults were up 5.6 percent and four percent, respectively.

The grand larceny auto problems which were skyrocketing across the city last year, appear to have been brought under control, dropping 10.5 percent with 4,477 autos swiped this year compared to 5,003 in the same four plus months a year ago.

Shooting incidents were reportedly down by 17.2 percent year-to-date, with 251 incidents this year, compared to 303 a year earlier. The NYPD had been pushing to get guns off the street with 581 guns seized by cops in April, adding to a pile of 2,189 guns seized since the beginning of the year.

The overall hate crimes Y-T-D showed only a 3.3 percent rise but appears to have increased of late. Hate crimes have reportedly exactly doubled against both Muslim and Jewish people compared to last April, which the NYPD speculated is related to “current geopolitics.”

The NYPD arrested 334 more people in April 2024 compared to April 2023, an uptick of 5.4 percent. Overall, cops have arrested 1,624 more people on a year-to-date basis, for an increase of 9.7 percent.

The NYPD also provided updates on a task force that has been targeting unregistered and uninsured “ghost” vehicles, which was convened in mid-March. The NYPD said that 618 vehicles have been seized, 4,247 summonses have been issued, and 142 arrests have been made under the initiative that also collected $5.2 million in unpaid tolls.