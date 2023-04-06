Citywide Crime Stats for March 2023 Show Drop in Gun Violence, But Increase In Some Hate Crimes and Auto Thefts

Crime was down in five out of seven categories (murder, rape, robbery, burglary, and larceny) for the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest crimes stats from the NYPD released on April 6th. Additionally, four categories show decreases for March 2023 compared to the same period a year ago.

The number of overall arrests this March was 12.3% higher than in March 2022. In addition, there were 29.4% fewer shooting incidents in Manhattan than there were in March 2022.

Cars are also being stolen off city streets at a higher rate than a year ago, with grand larcency auto thefts up 14.3 percent on the month.

While hate crimes of most categories have significantly decreased compared to the same period one year ago, anti-Jewish crimes and gender-based hate crimes both saw a surge of 52 percent and 200 percent respectively.

“The continuing drop in shootings, homicides, and other violence in New York City is a direct result of the hard work performed each day and night by the women and men of the NYPD,” said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.

“While we are encouraged that five of the seven index crime categories decreased in the first quarter, felony assaults and grand larceny autos remain persistent issues. The NYPD will continue to address these conditions while also remaining focused on further driving down violence. As we go about this vital work, the NYPD will do so in close collaboration with all of our law enforcement partners and, most importantly, the people we serve.”