Congestion Pricing Tolls To Begin On June 30, LIRR & Metro-North Riders Get Discounts

Congestion pricing tolls will officially begin on June 30, MTA Chief Janno Lieber announced on April 26, barring any surprise last-minute court victories by the program’s opponents. They’ll technically begin just after midnight, meaning that overnight fees of $3.75 will be the first congestion pricing revenue collected by the MTA.

The base toll of $15 for cars–and between $24 and $36 for trucks–will begin at 9 a.m. Taxis will pay $2.50, and motorcycles will pay $7.50.

The MTA on April 30 also announced a 10 percent ticket discount for Long Island Railroad (LIRR) and Metro-North riders but only those travelling within the five boroughs. This may be an attempt to soften the effects of the tolls on some drivers’ pocketbooks. Certain express buses will also run additional trips.

The congestion zone will encompass all of Manhattan south of 60th St., and aims to raise $1 billion a year for mass-transit improvements. The MTA estimates that 100,000 less drivers will enter the zone every day, ostensibly because many of of them will be incentivized to switch to mass transit in order to avoid tolls. This would ideally reduce traffic and improve environmental markers in the process, the MTA said.

“Ninety percent-plus of the people come to the congestion zone, the central business district, walking, biking and most of all taking mass transit. We are a mass transit city and we are going to make it even better to be in New York,” Lieber told ABC7.

Discounts were lobbied for by a few NYC constituencies, such as public school teachers first responders–police, firefighters and EMTs–who drive private cars to schools, precincts or stationhouses within the zone. Some taxi drivers and residents who live within the zone also sought exemptions.

Indeed, four NYC Council Members that represent chunks of the toll area–Chris Marte, Carlina Rivera, Erik Bottcher, and Keith Powers–sent a March 7 letter to the MTA urging “relief for individuals within the zone.” They cited the London model of congestion pricing, where residents who live within that city’s zone receive a 90 percent discount on the toll.

The four council members did, however, emphasized their general support for the tolls: “The successful implementation of congestion pricing and a program that is equitable to our constituents is a top priority for us. We reiterate our support for the program’s goals of generating significant revenue to improve New York City’s transit infrastructure while reducing congestion in the CBD.”

In the end, the MTA granted the following discounts and waivers, after noting that any additional ones would prevent them from meeting their revenue targets.

These include: a 50 percent deduction for low-income drivers after the first ten trips per month, an exemption for qualified emergency vehicles, an exemption for qualified “government-owned” vehicles, certain bus exemptions, and exemptions for vehicles that transport disabled people.

There will also be crossing credits, ranging from $2.50 to $20 based on the type of vehicle, that apply to a handful of the tunnels that connect to the zone; these include the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, the Hugh L. Carey/Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, and the Lincoln & Holland Tunnels. The credit amounts to $5 for passenger vehicles, $2.50 for motorcycles, $12 for small trucks, and $20 for large trucks. There will be no credits for rivers using the George Washington Bridge.

The congestion pricing program has been hit with a slew of lawsuits, which aim to earn an injunction against the tolls before they start collecting revenue. The United Federation of Teachers and the Staten Island Borough President have been prominent plaintiffs. Yet it is New Jersey’s political class that have proven the most vigorous litigants, with NJ Governor Phil Murphy signing onto a suit that is currently in federal court. They believe that congestion pricing would merely redirect traffic across the Hudson, a claim that the MTA has dubbed “baseless,” adding that the lawsuit would be the equivalent of New York officials suing New Jersey over their toll-collecting practices–such as a recent price hike on the New Jersey Turnpike.

In Manhattan, there have been concerns voiced by residents of the UES and UWS that outer-borough drivers would try to park in those neighborhoods to avoid entering the toll zone, which some locals fear would cause parking chaos. The UES’s Community Board 8 recently hosted a presentation from a San Francisco traffic official on street parking permits, which would exclusively allow the residents of a neighborhood to park on its streets.